Contact us

How Philips is addressing COVID-19

Our commitment to the mission of improving lives is intensified during these challenging times. In support of health systems and healthcare professionals, we have developed this resource center.
Provider or Healthcare Professional

Technical support for healthcare products

Please select your area of interest to reach us by phone.

Phone

1-800-722-9377

Phone

1-800-228-4728

Phone

1-800-263-3342

Phone

1-800-345-6443

Phone

1-800-542-8368

Provider or Healthcare Professional

Healthcare sales support and questions

Please select your area of interest to reach us by phone, or fill out our form.
Phone

1-800-722-9377 

Phone

1-800-228-4728

Phone

1-800-263-3342

Phone

1-800-345-6443

Phone

1-800-542-8368

Phone

1-800-229-6417 option 1

Learn more about Philips products and solutions for healthcare professionals.
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
Frequently Asked Questions

1. How do I find the status of a Purchase Order?
  • For the status of a part, please call Parts and Tech Support at 800-722-9377. Select option 4, then option 3 for “Parts Ordering, Availability, Pricing and Order Status.”
  • For status of equipment, please call Order Processing at 978-659-7900 or e-mail healthcare.orders@philips.com
2. What do I do if I need to order parts?
To order parts, please call Parts and Tech Support at 800-722-9377. Option 4, then option 3 for "Parts Ordering, Availability, Pricing and Order Status."
3. What do I do if I need to order AED supplies?
  • To order AED supplies, call 1-800-225-0230 and press option 1.
  • You can also e-mail aedsupport@philips.com.
  • To order an AED itself, call the same number (1-800-225-0230) and press option 2.
4. How do I sign up for training/clinical education?
  • Clinical Education Ultrasound

    o 800-522-7022

  • Clinical Education Imaging

    o 800-813-2781 or clinical.education@philips.com

1. CT

2. IGT

3. MR

4. Nuc Medicine

5. General X-ray

6. Oncology

7. All other requests

5. If I give you a Site Id#, can you tell me when I purchased _____?
  • Yes. Please call campaign management at 800-229-6417.

