    Long-term strategic enterprise partnerships with Philips

    Teaming up to accelerate change in an era of value-driven care


    Despite extraordinary advances in science and technology and the steadfast commitment of providers and administrators, health systems still face intense pressure to deliver quality care to all who need it within sustainable cost structures. Healthcare has become too complex, too fragmented – and too expensive. What’s required is a wholesale transformation of care delivery, with a laser focus on improving the metrics that matter to patients: quality, access, affordability and outcomes.

     

    That’s why Philips is pioneering Enterprise Partnerships for health systems that support their financial and operational needs while promoting innovation and transformation in a value-driven era. 

     

    Our enterprise partnerships offer hospitals and health systems an operational framework with shared accountability for managing costs, complexity, and risk.  But beyond that, we support their transition to more connected, predictive and personalized care delivery.  With a focus on both present and future, we’re helping providers achieve operational excellence today while transitioning to a future of patient-centered, value-based care.

    Learn more about our long-term strategic partnerships.
    What's an Enterprise Partnership?

    Four core components provide an agile, yet strong foundation that supports, guides and inspires each partnership to success. 

    A proven approach to success

    A phased and flexible roadmap for success that combines proven methodologies with expertise and experience to create custom solutions for your unique needs. 

    The enterprise partnership advantage

    The values and vision, perspective and know-how, innovation, analytics and patient-centered mission that drive joint value creation. 

    Could your organization benefit from an enterprise partnership?

    Explore common challenges in care delivery, finance and operations that can prompt change.

    Enterprise partnerships at work

    Since 2006, we have engaged in more than 40 long-term relationships with healthcare providers, supporting them in making care more informed, efficient, and sustainable. In North America, we led the industry with our 15-year, $300 million alliance with Augusta University Health, the first ever partnership of this type in the U.S. and the largest in the world at the time.
    About the Augusta University Health partnership
    AU Health
    Mackenzie Health
    Marin General Hospital
    MUSC Health
    Westchester Medical Center Health Network
    Banner Health
    Bon Secours Charity Health System
    Phoenix Children's Hospital
    Children's Hospital Omaha
    Latest accomplishments

    Our Partnership with Augusta University Health

     

    Five years ago, Philips entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Augusta Health University.  See the latest example of how this partnership continues to innovate and improve diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer through the use of a hybrid OR.

    Augusta health video

    Spotlight on Service : Philips teams with Phoenix Children’s hospital to drive service excellence across the organization


    Phoenix Children’s Hospital partnered with Philips to put innovative technology within their hospital and position itself as a leader in pediatric medicine through a 15-year long-term strategic agreement. Patient care and technology continue in the forefront, and as an early result of the alliance, maintenance and support services have been stepped up to help drive patient and staff satisfaction.
    PCH preview
    Together, we are working to keep the Hudson Valley healthy through a model that supports innovation and transformation in a value-driven environment.”

    – Michael D. Israel

    President and CEO, WMCHealth

    Managed equipment services

    Managed Technology Services


    Philips offers Managed Technology Services a comprehensive, outcome based service and solutions program, designed to assist you in managing and optimizing your healthcare technology.

     

    Working as an extension of your team for equipment procurement, installation, management and upgrades, we can help you achieve continual availability, fast response times and enhance your total cost of ownership. 
     

