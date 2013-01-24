

Despite extraordinary advances in science and technology and the steadfast commitment of providers and administrators, health systems still face intense pressure to deliver quality care to all who need it within sustainable cost structures. Healthcare has become too complex, too fragmented – and too expensive. What’s required is a wholesale transformation of care delivery, with a laser focus on improving the metrics that matter to patients: quality, access, affordability and outcomes.

That’s why Philips is pioneering Enterprise Partnerships for health systems that support their financial and operational needs while promoting innovation and transformation in a value-driven era.

Our enterprise partnerships offer hospitals and health systems an operational framework with shared accountability for managing costs, complexity, and risk. But beyond that, we support their transition to more connected, predictive and personalized care delivery. With a focus on both present and future, we’re helping providers achieve operational excellence today while transitioning to a future of patient-centered, value-based care.