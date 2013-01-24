As the only children’s hospital in Arizona recognized by U.S. News and World Report’s Best Children’s Hospital, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, values working with a partner who understands treating children is more complex than simply categorizing these patients as “little adults.” Building on an established clinical excellence in diagnostic imaging, this long term strategic partnership, the first-of-its-kind between Philips and a stand-alone children’s hospital, will lead to the development of products, technology and services designed to specifically address the unique needs of children in the Southwest area and those who come to Phoenix Children’s from around the world.

As part of the 15 year partnership, with a total value of up to USD 65 million, Phoenix Children’s will have access to Philips advanced medical technologies like imaging systems in CT, MRI and angiography; patient monitoring; clinical informatics solutions; and a comprehensive range of clinical and business consulting services.