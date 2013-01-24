Home
Enterprise partnerships
Accelerating the transformation
of pediatric care

Philips and Phoenix Children’s Hospital partner to redefine imaging, patient monitoring and clinical informatics in pediatric care
 

As the only children’s hospital in Arizona recognized by U.S. News and World Report’s Best Children’s Hospital, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, values working with a partner who understands treating children is more complex than simply categorizing these patients as “little adults.”  Building on an established clinical excellence in diagnostic imaging, this long term strategic partnership, the first-of-its-kind between Philips and a stand-alone children’s hospital, will lead to the development of products, technology and services designed to specifically address the unique needs of children in the Southwest area and those who come to Phoenix Children’s from around the world.

 

As part of the 15 year partnership, with a total value of up to USD 65 million, Phoenix Children’s will have access to Philips advanced medical technologies like imaging systems in CT, MRI and angiography; patient monitoring; clinical informatics solutions; and a comprehensive range of clinical and business consulting services.

 
Phoenix Children’s Hospital is Arizona’s only children’s hospital recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals with rankings in all ten specialties. Phoenix Children's provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest.

 

For more information visit

http://www.phoenixchildrens.org
See how we are moving forward the field of pediatrics with a trust based relationship that can led to better technologies and better healthcare.

See how the partnership is helping to ease the burden on staff and positively influence the patient experience.

In the radiology department:
Through maintenance and support services:
The time and energy they’ve (Philips) invested to help us has really translated into our becoming better at what we do and has helped countless children get competent, reliable, and cutting-edge imaging studies.

Jeffrey H. Miller, MD

Radiology Chief Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Our insights and research paired with the knowledge and scale of a technology leader like Philips will help us jointly develop solutions that can have meaningful impact on global pediatric health.”

David Higginson

Chief Administrative Officer at Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Phoenix Children’s has helped us to take our innovations in diagnostic imaging to the next level...”

Brent Shafer

CEO of Philips North America

PCH brand story
Learn how through our long-term strategic partnership Philips Children’s Hospital is erasing boundaries in pediatric radiology
Learn how Phoenix Children’s Hospital finds efficiency and calm in pediatric imaging

Managed Services

 

Managed services

 

Addressing comprehensive

technology needs for long-term success

 
Consulting image

 

Consulting

 

Managing the complexities of care delivery, today and in the future

 
