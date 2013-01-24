Home
Echocardiography Release 7 Launch
Echocardiography Release 7 Launch 18th & 19th November

Impactful solutions. Empowering care.

We’re with you to reimagine cardiac care. As the spread of COVID-19 persists, Philips is steadfast in our commitment to support health systems and healthcare professionals. The crisis has become a catalyst for change – a defining moment for all of us. Now more than ever, we stand true to our mission of improving lives - finding ways to stay connected and provide resources as educational events move online. 

 

Philips Live! welcomes you to our Echocardiography Release 7 launch virtual experience. Every day, cardiology departments face the challenge of delivering high-quality care with less time, fewer resources and higher patient volumes. Our latest innovations – EPIQ CVx Release 7 and Affiniti CVx – bring new solutions to help you meet the everyday demands of cardiology: helping you deliver better care to more patients.

 

We hope you enjoy this Philips Live! digital platform and we look forward to connecting with you.

Watch on-demand sessions and demos

How can echo help in the comprehensive assessment of the left ventricle?

Serving the Heart: The Impact of 3D and Strain Echocardiography for COVID-19 patients

Advanced Echo in Cardio-Oncology: Time to define new targets

Advanced visualization and automation delivering a new view and quantification for LAA

Philips EPIQ CVx (2 min)

On-demand short demo: Affiniti CVx

To provide you with the best virtual experience we are designing this Philips Live! Echocardiography Release 7 Launch event in three different ways to allow you to explore, engage and learn how Philips is helping you advance cardiac care.
 

Learn


How cardiologists use a combination of Philips solutions to address some of your top cardiac challenges.
Cardiac implications of COVID-19

See


New innovations as well as insights from you on how the next generation is transforming healthcare.
New innovations
Future health index:
The age of Opportunity
Collaboration Live for tele-ultrasound

Explore


Philips solutions as you would in a live booth event. Schedule live 1:1 meetings or product demonstrations.
Echocardiography
Structural heart disease
Clinical confidence

Clinical confidence: Cardiac implications of COVID-19

Masterclass:

Management of COVID-19 related cardiac complications

Roberto M. Lang, MD
Professor of Medicine,
Director, Noninvasive Cardiac Imaging Laboratory,
University of Chicago
Chicago, IL, USA
COVID-19 infection is typically associated with the respiratory system, but preliminary reports indicate that heart muscle damage may be observed in many cases. Watch two interviews with Prof. Roberto Lang, Director of the Noninvasive Cardiac Imaging Laboratory at the University of Chicago, where he shares his opinion on how existing, automated and robust echocardiography tools, designed to analyze volumes and strain of left and right ventricle, may help in the precise, long term cardiac assessment of post COVID-19 patients.
Masterclass:

The role of imaging in COVID-19: A view for the present and the future

Alexandra Goncalves, MD, PhD, MMSc, FESC

Medical Officer for Cardiology and Personal Health at Philips

In this encore presentation from the June ESC Cardiac Roundtable, Dr. Goncalves discusses the role of imaging to help identify patients infected with COVID-19 and avoid further spreading of the infection as well as the important role imaging can play in the diagnosis of cardiac complications. Key learnings shared include ST segment elevation in COVID-19 patients, the use of CT to avoid false activation of the cathlab as well as the diagnosis of cardiac complications in COVID-19 patients. The role of imaging in COVID-19 continues to evolve as healthcare providers work to understand and manage the disease in patients globally.
Right Ventricle - The forgotten heart chamber? When and how should we analyze it?
Philips EPIQ CVx – Adult diagnosis with Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular
Watch Dr. Covadonga Fernández-Golfín demonstrate Lumify in action
View a demonstration of Lumify tele-ultrasound
View a demonstration of TOMTEC ARENA
Keynote presentation

The age of opportunity: Empowering the next generation to transform healthcare

This year’s Future Health Index findings and what they mean for cardiologists


Join Philips Live! as Chief Medical Officer Jan Kimpen, MD, PhD and Medical Officer for Cardiology and Personal Health, Alexandra Goncalves, MD, PhD, MMSc, FESC discuss the themes of the 2020 Future Health Index report, as well as what healthcare leaders can do to attract and retain cardiologists.

Jan Kimpen, MD, PhD

Chief Medical Officer

Alexandra Goncalves, MD, PhD, MMSc, FESC

Medical Officer for Cardiology and Personal Health

Shaping the future of health together
Echocardiography

Assessing the left atrial appendage quickly,easily,intuitively. The Philips LAA solution on EPIQ CVx
How can we make understanding mitral valve disease easier? Philips Cardiac TrueVue on EPIQ CVx.

The Philips LAA solution on EPIQ CVx
Philips Cardiac TrueVue on EPIQ CVx
Introducing Affiniti CVx

Mitral valve assessment with Dr. Teresa Fernandez Lopez
'Right ventricle: the forgotten heart chamber. When and how should we analyze it. ’ with Dr. Valentina Volpato
EchoNavigator in action in an LAA occlusion case
EchoNavigator in action in a MitraClip

EPIQ CVx – Pediatric
EPIQ CVx - Interventional cardiology
Affiniti CVx with IntelliSpace Cardiovascular
EPIQ CVxi with EchoNavigator
CX50 with IntelliSpace Cardiovascular
TOMTEC ARENATOMTEC Reporting
TOMTEC AutoStrain LV/RV/LA
TOMTEC 4D RV-FUNCTION
TOMTEC 4D MV-ASSESSMENT
TOMTEC 4D CARDIO-VIEW

Structural heart disease


Philips SHD suite is a portfolio of solutions that offer you guidance during Structural Heart Disease procedures and simplified navigation for accurate device placement.
Learn about the Philips LAA solution on EPIQ CVx
View a demonstration of EPIQ CVxi with EchoNavigator
View a demonstration of EchoNavigator
Watch EchoNavigator in action in an LAA occlusion case
Watch EchoNavigator in action in a MitraClip procedure
Clinical confidence


Every day, cardiology departments face the challenge of achieving greater predictability and efficiency, both in diagnostic exams and cardiac interventional procedures. The Philips cardiovascular ultrasound portfolio is designed to support you at every step from diagnosis to treatment – helping you and your clinical teams to deliver accurate, reproducible diagnosis with confidence.
Watch mitral valve assessment with Dr. Teresa Fernandez Lopez
Watch ‘Right ventricle: the forgotten heart chamber. When and how should we analyze it. ’ with Dr. Valentina Volpato
View Philips Cardiac TrueVue on EPIQ CVx
View an Affiniti CVx with IntelliSpace Cardiovascular demonstration
View an EPIQ CVx with IntelliSpace Cardiovascular demonstration

Explore our newest innovations in cardiology, designed to provide clinical confidence, improve the patient and staff experience and optimize outcomes. Schedule time with a Philips expert to set up a live demonstration or watch a recorded version below.
EPIQ CVx

Philips EPIQ CVx ultrasound system delivers the tools you need to inform your clinical decisions supporting you in delivering outstanding patient care at every step, from diagnosis to treatment.
Affiniti CVx

Affiniti CVx ultrasound system is specifically designed to meet the everyday demands of cardiology – helping you deliver better care to more patients.
EPIQ CVxi

EPIQ CVxi is a cardiovascular ultrasound system built to enhance your comprehension of anatomical structures, catheters and devices location during interventional cardiac procedures, which enables multimodality decision support.
Collaboration Live for tele-ultrasound

Collaboration Live for tele-ultrasound
Collaboration Live is embedded within EPIQ and Affiniti systems to allow you to communicate in various ways with the contacts you select, including text, voice and video. Real-time connection with monitor sharing and remote system control opens up opportunities for you and your team.
