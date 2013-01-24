We’re with you to reimagine cardiac care. As the spread of COVID-19 persists, Philips is steadfast in our commitment to support health systems and healthcare professionals. The crisis has become a catalyst for change – a defining moment for all of us. Now more than ever, we stand true to our mission of improving lives - finding ways to stay connected and provide resources as educational events move online.
Philips Live! welcomes you to our Echocardiography Release 7 launch virtual experience. Every day, cardiology departments face the challenge of delivering high-quality care with less time, fewer resources and higher patient volumes. Our latest innovations – EPIQ CVx Release 7 and Affiniti CVx – bring new solutions to help you meet the everyday demands of cardiology: helping you deliver better care to more patients.
We hope you enjoy this Philips Live! digital platform and we look forward to connecting with you.
Alexandra Goncalves, MD, PhD, MMSc, FESC
Medical Officer for Cardiology and Personal Health at Philips
This year’s Future Health Index findings and what they mean for cardiologists
Join Philips Live! as Chief Medical Officer Jan Kimpen, MD, PhD and Medical Officer for Cardiology and Personal Health, Alexandra Goncalves, MD, PhD, MMSc, FESC discuss the themes of the 2020 Future Health Index report, as well as what healthcare leaders can do to attract and retain cardiologists.
Jan Kimpen, MD, PhD
Chief Medical Officer
Alexandra Goncalves, MD, PhD, MMSc, FESC
Medical Officer for Cardiology and Personal Health
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand