Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Events calendar

Thank you for being a part of our Virtual HIMSS Experience 

HIMSS 2020 logo
We hope that you have enjoyed our unique care collaboration experience, where we shared many of our HIMSS focused solutions. Now more than ever, we stand true to our commitment of improving lives and finding new and creative ways to stay connected.
Frans van Houten - welcome video

“Philips has a longstanding, wide-ranging commitment to interoperability in health technology. We support the CMS interoperability rule and ONC information-blocking regulation finalized by the Department of Health and Human Services. The measured approach by HHS protects and fuels healthcare innovation and sets a manageable course for patient access, privacy and security concerns, with clear standards for data exchange. In anticipation of the rulings, Philips joined the Carequality initiative and has completed validation testing with the eHealth Exchange network.”

– Frans van Houten, CEO, Royal Philips
Learn how Philips is addressing COVID-19

    Connect. Collaborate. Solve!

     

    View specific products and technologies that offer unique solutions to address your most critical challenges.
    Inspiration zone video
    Inspiration zone:
    Within our collaboration video see how clinical, operational, workflow analytics and AI come together to optimize patient flow, system utilization and capacity.
    Assessment zone video
    Assessment zone:
    As a HIMSS Analytics® Certified Organization, we can help you begin an individualized DIAM assessment.
    Subscribe

    Stay up-to-date and subscribe.

    Join your peers, sign-up to stay informed of virtual events and receive insights into healthcare innovations, straight to your inbox.

    (Please be sure to check the box to receive communications from Philips)

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    number one icon

    Contact details

    *
    *
    *
    number two icon

    Company details

    *
    *
    *

    What does this mean?

    Assessment zone: A strategic roadmap to digital imaging maturity

     

    The HIMSS Analytics® DIAM (Digital Imaging Adoption Model) provides guidance for imaging and IT experts to identify and adopt the right digital strategy and improve health outcomes for patients.
    Maturity Models: The CIO’s guide to a successful Enterprise Imaging strategy

    Maturity Models: The CIO’s guide to a successful Enterprise Imaging strategy

     

    As a HIMSS Analytics® Certified Organization for DIAM, see how we are able to effectively educate and guide organizations as they progress through the eight stages of the model.
    Read more
    Connect for more information

    Our experts share their perspective

     

    Digital transformation in healthcare is possible with the right partner. See how we are humanizing technology in a world of value-based care, striking the balance between improving interoperability and enhancing patient care.

     

    Check out our latest blogs:
    More isn’t always merrier - how enterprise imaging strategies advance healthcare’s digital transformation
    More isn’t always merrier - how enterprise imaging strategies advance healthcare’s digital transformation
    Your doctors and nurses need care too - here’s how AI could help - blog image
    Your doctors and nurses need care too - here’s how AI could help
    Seeing your doctor anytime, anywhere – the promise of telehealth - blog image
    Seeing your doctor anytime, anywhere – the promise of telehealth

    Demonstration zone

     

    Learn about some to the latest solutions from Philips to address your challenges.
    Enterprise Operational Informatics PerformanceBridge
    Enterprise Operational Informatics PerformanceBridge
    Patient Flow Capacity Suite
    Patient Flow Capacity Suite
    HealthSuite System of Engagement
    HealthSuite System of Engagement

    Learning zone

     

    Collaborating with hospitals has given us valuable insight on combining products, technology and data to help you enhance patient care. Hear directly from your peers on the following examples.
    Children’s Hospital of Georgia, Augusta University

    Children’s Hospital of Georgia, Augusta University:

    Improving patient outcomes through automating bedside clinical decision support
    Dana-Farber Cancer Institute: Disrupting Cancer Care - video
    Dana-Farber Cancer Institute:
    Disrupting Cancer Care
    *Some products and services mentioned in this series may not be available in your geographic area. Please contact your Philips representative for information.

    Additional HIMSS news and press

    Read global Philips COVID-19 news

    Press inquiries

    For Press Inquiries, please contact:

    Kathy O'Reilly
    Kathy.OReilly@philips.com
    +1 (978) 221-8919 
    Twitter: @kathyoreilly

    2020 PR news

    Read More
    Connect with Philips
    Subscribe

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand