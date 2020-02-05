“Philips has a longstanding, wide-ranging commitment to interoperability in health technology. We support the CMS interoperability rule and ONC information-blocking regulation finalized by the Department of Health and Human Services. The measured approach by HHS protects and fuels healthcare innovation and sets a manageable course for patient access, privacy and security concerns, with clear standards for data exchange. In anticipation of the rulings, Philips joined the Carequality initiative and has completed validation testing with the eHealth Exchange network.”
– Frans van Houten, CEO, Royal Philips
View specific products and technologies that offer unique solutions to address your most critical challenges.
The HIMSS Analytics® DIAM (Digital Imaging Adoption Model) provides guidance for imaging and IT experts to identify and adopt the right digital strategy and improve health outcomes for patients.
Digital transformation in healthcare is possible with the right partner. See how we are humanizing technology in a world of value-based care, striking the balance between improving interoperability and enhancing patient care.
Check out our latest blogs:
Collaborating with hospitals has given us valuable insight on combining products, technology and data to help you enhance patient care. Hear directly from your peers on the following examples.