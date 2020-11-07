Home
See clearly. Treat optimally.

 

Now more than ever, we stand true to our commitment of improving lives and finding new and creative ways to stay connected and provide resources as educational events move online.
 

We're with you.

As the leader in image guided therapy, we empower you to improve treatment through integrated solutions that help you see clearly and treat optimally, allowing you to decide, guide, treat and confirm the right therapy for each patient at the point of care. Our goal is to help you deliver seamless care for better patient outcomes, because there is always a way to make life better.

 

Register below for upcoming symposia or educational events, view past sessions or explore our portfolio of products.

Virtual educational opportunities


Philips will update this page as each virtual event is scheduled or recorded sessions become available. Register before spaces fill up.

Upcoming events

Previous events

Explore our portfolio

Coronary Vascular

Coronary vascular

Advanced PCI solutions for optimal outcomes
 

Our leading coronary imaging, physiology and therapy devices enable health care providers to optimize and streamline percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs). Decide, guide, treat and confirm the right therapy for each patient at the point of care using our integrated solutions. Explore our portfolio of coronary vascular solutions.

Interventional platform
Physiologic solutions
Imaging solutions
Therapy solutions
Peripheral Vascular

Peripheral vascular

Clearing the way for better PVD outcomes
 

Assessing and delivering the right therapy at the right time for the right patient is imperative to improving outcomes. Clinicians need technology that is diverse and adaptable in order to deliver with optimal precision and efficacy. Philips peripheral vascular portfolio ensures clinicians feel confident they are delivering the best possible care with personalized treatment and quality of life for their patients.

Explore our portfolio of peripheral solutions

Latest innovations for interventional procedures

  • Quickclear video

    QuickClear


    With no capital equipment, wires, or cables, the Philips QuickClear mechanical thrombectomy system supports faster set-up and procedure time.1

     

    Learn more about QuickClear
  • OmniWire video

    OmniWire

     

    With an all new workhorse design only OmniWire combines confidence in wire performance with proven iFR outcomes and iFR Co-registration, making it easy to benefit from physiology throughout the case.
     

    Learn more about OmniWire
  • Intrasight video

    IntraSight

     

    Imaging, physiology, co-registration2 and software come together to facilitate optimal patient care. IntraSight offers a comprehensive suite of clinically proven modalities, to simplify complex interventions, speed routine procedures and provide improved patient care.
     

    Learn more about IntraSight
  • Azurion Intrasight Video

    Azurion interventional platform

     

    This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
     

    Learn more about Azurion

    Personalized office-based lab solutions

    Personalized office-based lab solutions

    At Philips, we do much more than just provide you with cutting-edge equipment and devices. 

     

    SymphonySuite is the one-stop place for expertise, customized packages of solutions and unique reward programs3 tailored to your needs to help you grow an office-based lab or ambulatory surgery center. From planning to expanding an OBL or ASC, SymphonySuite is the expert by your side. 

    Learn more about SymphonySuite

    Systems for efficient care

    Systems for efficient care

    Our image-guided systems aim to remove barriers to safer, more effective, and more reproducible treatments, delivering relevant clinical value where it’s needed most - at the point of patient treatment. 

     

    Solutions for percutaneous coronary intervention, structural heart disease, congenital heart disease and electrophysiology integrated together for advanced procedural effectiveness. 

    Discover more

    Additional educational opportunities

    Philips elite academy
    Philips ELIITE Academy is focused on delivering high value and real-time strategic educational programs that meet the evolving needs of our customers. For more information on the available courses, please visit www.philipseliiteacademy.com.
    Key thought leaders
    Clinical expertise
    Product knowledge

    1. QuickClear is currently available in US only.

    2. Co-registration tools available within IntraSight 7 configuration via SyncVision.

    3. Certain credit conditions are required and every customer must be credit approved. Not all customers will qualify. Subject to program agreement.

