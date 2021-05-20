Home
ISMRM & SMRT

15 – 20 May 2021

Every step in the patient journey is a defining moment. Through our partnership with you, we develop fully automated and personalized examinations that advance precision diagnosis, turning these defining moments into clear care pathways with predictable outcomes for every patient.

Join us for a unique experience where we explore how to shape the new reality in MR together.
    What will future of MR look like

    Watch on demand our symposium or explore our informative and inspirational demos about future developments in MR.

    Jump into our virtual space and take a tour

    Explore the future of MR imaging
    Symposium

    Shape the new reality in MR with speed and precision

    Shape the new reality in MR with speed and precision

    Meet the speakers

    Prof. Mamoru Niitsu

    Prof. M. Niitsu, MD PhD

    Saitama Medical University,
    Japan
    Prof. Dr. Claudia Wheeler-Kingshott

    Prof. C. Wheeler-Kingshott, PhD

    University College London,
    United Kingdom
    Dr. Felix Harder

    Dr. F. Harder

    Rechts der Isar Hospital, Technical University München,
    Germany
    Arjen Radder

    Arjen Radder

    Business leader in MR, Philips
    The Netherlands

    Curious what MR will look like in the future?


    Discover what’s next. Join us and choose “Future of MR Experience” topic for a unique session presented by our Philips Design team.
    Future of MR

    Philips Ingenia Elition 3.0T

    Philips Ingenia Elition 3.0T
    Philips Ingenia Ambition 1.5T
    Philips Ingenia Ambition 1.5T
    MR Philips AI enable scanners
    MR Philips AI enabled scanners
    30 years of innovation in MR


    Since the first MR was invented, Philips has been collaborating actively with research and clinical partners to provide high diagnostic quality to make the right decisions in every defining moment.
    Dr Paul Folkers
    Our collaborative partnerships established over the last 30 years, have continuously led the way to meaningful and impactful innovations, to address the challenges in healthcare. Join us, to be part of the Philips user community and make a difference."

    Paul Folkers, PhD

    Head of Global Clinical Science MRI, Philips

    Talk it all through with a Philips expert

    Talk with a Philips expert

    Book a meeting or a demo for a personalized conversation centered around your needs.

    • MR Future Solutions
    • MR Image Review Live
    • MR Executive Meeting
    • MR Partners
    What's trending

    News

    • Why AI and deep clinical knowledge need to go hand in hand in healthcare

      Why AI and deep clinical knowledge need to go hand in hand in healthcare

    • Philips and Disney join forces to improve the healthcare experience of children

      Philips and Disney join forces to improve the healthcare experience of children

    • Teamwork makes the dream work - How a co-research approach tackles MRI challenges with AI

      Teamwork makes the dream work - How a co-research approach tackles MRI challenges with AI

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

