Each day at TCT, we will have numerous interactive opportunities for you to learn how you can overcome your
cardiovascular challenges.
Hands-on training
Hands-on training
Expand the tabs below to see the highlights, then plan your day.
New image-guided solutions continue to evolve, creating workflows that “think” more and more like an imager. Learn more about these workflows – with solutions such as EchoNavigator – and how they continue to drive reproducibility, transparency, and teamwork.
Rebecca Hahn, MD Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Rebecca Hahn, MD
Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Discover training techniques and treatment strategies to improve overall procedural outcomes, open the door for patients once not considered candidates for PCI, and streamline workflows with integrated tools.
Karim Al-Azizi, MD Baylor, Scott & White Health – The Heart Hospital
Karim Al-Azizi, MD
Baylor, Scott & White Health – The Heart Hospital
Evan Shlofmitz, DO St. Francis Hospital
Evan Shlofmitz, DO
St. Francis Hospital
Hear how we have learned to maximize the benefits of 3D ICE in mitral, tricuspid, LAAO, and more. Questions and discussion encouraged.
UC Davis Health
UC Davis Health
Heart and Vascular Services
Unlock the combination of quick, confident diagnosis and efficient, effective treatment for CAD.
Improve SDH care and reduce procedure time through exceptional image guidance and seamless collaboration.
Redefined outcomes for our vascular patients with innovations that simplify therapy and help reduce variability.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
1. Elgendy IY et al. Outcomes with intravascular ultrasound-guided stent implantation: a meta-analysis of randomized trials in the era of drug eluting stents. Circ-CardiovascInterv.2016;9:e003700 2. Ahn JM, Kang SJ, Yoon SH, et al. Meta-analysis of outcomes after intravascular ultrasound-guided versus angiography-guided drug-eluting stent implantation in 26,503 patientsenrolled in three randomized trials and 14 observational studies. Am J Cardiol. 2014;113:1338-1347. Hyperlink https://www.ajconline.org/article/S0002-9149(14)00549-9/abstract 3. Witzenbichler B, et al. Relationship between intravascular ultrasound guidance and clinical outcomes after drug-eluting stents: The ADAPT-DES study. Circulation. 2014 Jan:129,4;463-470. 4. Singh V, Badheka AO, Arora S, et al. Comparison of in-hospital mortality, length of hospitalization, costs, and vascular complications of percutaneous coronary interventions guided byultrasound versus guided by angiography. Am J Cardiol. Online 18 Feb 2015. 5. Escaned, et al. The DCR4Contrast Trial. Presented at EuroPCR as Late-Breaking clinical data May 2023.
1. Elgendy IY et al. Outcomes with intravascular ultrasound-guided stent implantation: a meta-analysis of randomized trials in the era of drug eluting stents. Circ-CardiovascInterv.2016;9:e003700
2. Ahn JM, Kang SJ, Yoon SH, et al. Meta-analysis of outcomes after intravascular ultrasound-guided versus angiography-guided drug-eluting stent implantation in 26,503 patientsenrolled in three randomized trials and 14 observational studies. Am J Cardiol. 2014;113:1338-1347. Hyperlink https://www.ajconline.org/article/S0002-9149(14)00549-9/abstract
3. Witzenbichler B, et al. Relationship between intravascular ultrasound guidance and clinical outcomes after drug-eluting stents: The ADAPT-DES study. Circulation. 2014 Jan:129,4;463-470.
4. Singh V, Badheka AO, Arora S, et al. Comparison of in-hospital mortality, length of hospitalization, costs, and vascular complications of percutaneous coronary interventions guided byultrasound versus guided by angiography. Am J Cardiol. Online 18 Feb 2015.
5. Escaned, et al. The DCR4Contrast Trial. Presented at EuroPCR as Late-Breaking clinical data May 2023.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.