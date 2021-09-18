Search terms

Doctors using Philips scanning device on patient

Join us at TCT 2023

October 24-26
San Francisco, CA

Purposeful innovation. Empowered care.

 

We invite you to stop by our hub to explore solutions designed to:

  • Strengthen clinical confidence,
  • Enhance procedural efficiency, and
  • Improve patient outcomes.


Together, we can deliver better heart care with greater efficiency.

    Each day at TCT, we will have numerous interactive opportunities for you to learn how you can overcome your
    cardiovascular challenges. 

    Hands-on training

    • 3D ICE essentials: Applied skills
    • Optimizing stents with IVUS guidance - Jimmy Kerrigan, MD
    • See beyond the angiogram with IVUS and co-registration - Evan Shlofmitz, DO
    • Fundamentals of IVUS interpretation - Andrew Sharp, MD
    • Get the “inside” story with IVUS - Darshan Doshi, MD 


    • Physiology-guided PCI: Using iFR and iFR Co-registration to plan your PCI - Allen Jeremias, MD
    • Physician-led laser training - Jasvindar Singh, MD and Garrett Wong, MD
    • An intro into peripheral arterial IVUS - Robert Beasley, MD

    Expand the tabs below to see the highlights, then plan your day.

    Join our lunch symposium 12:30 – 1:30 pm
    Philips engagement hub

    Tuesday, October 24
    Advanced image-guided solutions for evolving challenges in SHD interventions

    New image-guided solutions continue to evolve, creating workflows that “think” more and more like an imager. Learn more about these workflows – with solutions such as EchoNavigator – and how they continue to drive reproducibility, transparency, and teamwork.   

    Rebecca Hahn

     

    Rebecca Hahn, MD

    Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

     

    Wednesday, October 25
    Navigating the future of contemporary PCI: Physician-to-physician education and cutting-edge technology

    Discover training techniques and treatment strategies to improve overall procedural outcomes, open the door for patients once not considered candidates for PCI, and streamline workflows with integrated tools.

    dr-karim-al-azizi

     

    Karim Al-Azizi, MD

    Baylor, Scott & White Health – The Heart Hospital

     

     

    shlofmitz-evan

     

    Evan Shlofmitz, DO

    St. Francis Hospital

     

     

    Thursday, October 26
    Why 3D ICE should be a part of all SH programs – our experience adopting and expanding 3D ICE into multiple procedure types

    Hear how we have learned to maximize the benefits of 3D ICE in mitral, tricuspid, LAAO, and more. Questions and discussion encouraged. 

    Dr. Mohamad Alkhouli

     
    Gagan Singh, MD
    UC Davis Health
    Heart and Vascular Services

    Dr Edris Aman

     
    Edris Aman, MD
    UC Davis Health
    Heart and Vascular Services

    A powerful ecosystem for cardiovascular care

    Doctors using scanning device

    Coronary artery disease (CAD)


    Unlock the combination of quick, confident diagnosis and efficient, effective treatment for CAD.

    Dr monitoring SHD

    Structural heart disease (SHD)


    Improve SDH care and reduce procedure time through exceptional image guidance and seamless collaboration.

    Peripheral vascular disease patient monitor

    Peripheral vascular disease (PVD)


    Redefined outcomes for our vascular patients with innovations that simplify therapy and help reduce variability.

    Visit our virtual space for a rewarding immersive experience no matter where you are


    Join us in our 360° virtual cardiology experience anytime, anywhere.  Gain in-depth knowledge of our cardiology solutions, interact with our innovations and connect with product experts.

    Virtual space thumbnail with bottom text saying Click to enter
    We are always interested in engaging with you.

    Let us know how we can help.

