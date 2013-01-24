Comprehensive system of:
Commited to reshaping care delivery:
We’re bringing unprecedented focus to continuity of care and readmission avoidance. This starts with closing gaps and enabling better data sharing and stakeholder communication across settings.
Airway clearance
Featured solution: Threshold PEP (positive expiratory pressure) Used for airway clearance, bronchial hygiene, or as an alternative to chest physical therapy. The resistive load creates positive pressure during exhalation that helps open the airways and allows mucus to be expelled.
Respiratory muscle trainer
Featured solution: Threshold IMT (inspiratory muscle trainer) Provides consistent and specific pressure for inspiratory muscle strength and endurance training, regardless of how quickly or slowly patients breathe. This exercises respiratory muscles and improves breathing.
Nebulizers and compressors
Featured solution: InnoSpire Go A portable mesh nebulizer that delivers treatments in just 4 minutes*, utilizing clinically proven, vibrating mesh technology—to give patients more time for what matters most. It’s designed for ease of use, is lightweight and can be used by both children and adults with or without a facemask.
Spacers and holding chambers
Featured solution: OptiChamber Diamond This valved holding chamber is extraordinarily small and convenient. Its intuitive design enhances medication delivery for most patients, at home or in the hospital.
Featured solution: SimplyGo Mini
The smallest and lightest portable oxygen concentrator Philips Respironics has ever developed. Its impact-resistant design and extended battery life give patients the confidence to do what they want, when they want. Count on it day and night.*
*When used in accordance with all instructions and conditions outlined in the SimplyGo Mini user manual
Featured solution: SimplyGo
It’s time for an oxygen concentrator to meet the needs of your patients, whether they’re at home or on the go. With the ability to offer continuous flow and pulse-dose delivery in a single device, you can now manage the therapy and lifestyle needs of nearly all of your patients. It’s compact for easy storage and travel, and is compatible with CPAP and BiPAP (bilevel positive airway pressure) machines for nighttime oxygen delivery.
Featured solution: EverFlo
Featured solution: V60/V30/Trilogy
This trio of ventilators enables consistent, reliable care across settings: from managing acute respiratory failure in the ED and ICU, to post-acute care in the general ward, to acute respiratory failure management post-discharge.
Featured solution: Trilogy with AVAPS-AE (average volume assured pressure support-auto EPAP)
Provides consistent and tailored ventilation across settings. 80% of surveyed Healthcare organizations reported Trilogy with AVAPS-AE improved quality of life for patients.* AVAPS-AE automatically and independently adjusts pressure support, expiratory positive airway pressure (EPAP), and backup rate. AVAPS is designed to automatically adjust and provide the lowest possible pressures to manage your ventilation needs.
*TechValidate survey funded by Philips Respironics of 114 users of: Philips Respironics Trilogy Ventilator with AVAPS-AE, n=114 https://www.techvalidate.com/tvid/705-29C-437
Featured solution: Philips Respironics AF541
This comfortable noninvasive ventilation (NIV) mask features interchangeable under-the-nose and over-the-nose cushions, allowing patients to achieve the benefits of NIV mask rotation with one convenient mask. After a hospital stay, the mask can easily transition home with patients to be used with their home care device.
Featured solution: Discharge kit
To help patients maintain effective therapy as they transition out of the hospital, discharge kits include entrainment elbows, headgear, and a swivel adapter – everything needed to use the mask at home or in a lower acuity setting.
Featured solution: DreamWear System of Masks
Our portfolio of under-the-nose, gel pillow and full-face masks features a minimal design for maximum comfort. DreamWear masks connect to a patient’s ventilator and help deliver effective therapy with over-the-head tubing and modular inserts. By providing freedom of movement, they’re the closest thing to wearing nothing at all.
Featured solution: Care management
Building from our multi-acuity management platform, this program helps you support advanced-stage, co-morbid COPD patients in the home setting. It focuses on patient needs as they transition between settings, to help you provide targeted care with fewer resources.
Featured solution: Connected devices
These enable your entire care team to access patient data and treatment information, so you can optimize care plans and support comprehensive management. And connecting to Care Orchestrator puts more power at your fingertips to proactively intervene.
Featured solution: Respiratory support services
These enable you to improve the quality and efficiency of care delivery by providing access to respiratory therapists and health coaches, behavioral and motivational therapies, and telehealth services.
V60
Treating exacerbations in the ED and ICU
V30
Step-down patient care in the general ward
Trilogy
Homecare maintenance
BiPAP AVAPS
Provides consistent ventilation or dynamic patients in the ED and ICU
AVAPS-AE
Eases the transition from acute to chronic care
BiPAP = Bilevel positive airway pressure
AVAPS = Average volume assured pressure support
AVAPS-AE = Average volume assured pressure support – auto EPAP
Enables bi-directional data-sharing from hospital to home, to integrate teams and harmonize care
Our vision is built upon volumes of industry-leading research on evidence-based care. Philips continues to sponsor studies to identify forward-thinking strategies for integrating care and supporting better outcomes.
Benefits in using home oxygen therapy (HOT) in addition to home mechanical ventilation (HMV) in patients with COPD and chronic hypercapnia (116 patients).1
Median admission-free survival:
HOT:
1.4 months
HOT + HMV:
4.3 months
2017 pilot program designed to increase visibility into post-acute care by deploying evidence-based care strategies, pathways and processes (>890 patients):2
80% reduction
in 30-day COPD readmissions
~$1.3 million saved
70% reduction
in 30-day all-cause readmissions
~$4.4 million saved
Evaluate the benefits of NIV usage and a post-acute, integrated disease management approach for COPD patients (398)3
80% reduction
in hospital readmissions
$15.3 million saved
(estimated)
Evaluate the economic impact of leveraging home NIV, as part of a multifaceted intervention program for severe COPD.4
$402,981
saved over 30 days
$449,101
saved over 90 days
$326 million
saved over 3 years (versus no NIV)
$1.04 billion
saved over 3 years (versus respiratory assist device)
Sharing solutions. Redefining care.
COPD insider is redefining care by sharing expert solutions that empower new possibilities from hospital to home. From reducing readmissions, to increasing adherence, to creating your multidisciplinary team, you’ll find valuable tips and tools that you can begin implementing immediately.
We saved over $700,000 the first year, which gave us some equity to operate on. It helps paint the true picture of what’s going on if you do have an ED therapist.”
We met. We brainstormed. We prototyped. We reframed what we did. We tried to fail quickly and succeed boldly. After doing that, we came up with a new model that was truly patient-centered.”
The first step to a truly effective discharge plan is to shift our thinking. Discharge is not an isolated event, but part of the entire continuum of care for the patient."

COPD Case Manager
Department of Respiratory Care at UC Davis Medical Center
COPD Case Manager
Department of Respiratory Care at UC Davis Medical Center
Many patients are not diagnosed until late stages of COPD because they were ashamed to talk to their doctors about symptoms that they brought upon themselves.”
COPD Case Manager
Department of Respiratory Care at UC Davis Medical Center
Learn evidence-based insights and best practices on topics that span the continuum of care, including diagnostic techniques, the stages of COPD, optimal treatment of each stage, increasing patient motivation securing self-care. Our programs help your team work better to achieve better outcomes. And our clinical specialists are always available to consult on disease topics, specific technologies, and patient management.
To help patients manage post-discharge, Philips provides DMEs, RTs, and clinical support staff with educational information they can give their patients.
They include topics such as: