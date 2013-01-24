Home
One COPD
One COPD

Transforming COPD care through integration

Lack of integration makes today’s COPD management unsustainable

1 in 5 COPD patients readmits within 30 days in the US

Fragmented care teams and care settings


As costs increase and interventions remain reactionary, breaking this cycle grows further out of reach.

One COPD: Philips’ commitment to integrated disease management

Creating seamless, patient-centric care throughout the care continuum

Comprehensive system of:

  • Technologies
  • Services
  • Care pathways

Commited to reshaping care delivery:

  • Monitoring of patients across settings
  • Proactive deployment of resources
  • Measurement of outcomes
Closing the gaps in care

 

We’re bringing unprecedented focus to continuity of care and readmission avoidance. This starts with closing gaps and enabling better data sharing and stakeholder communication across settings.

Patient care solutions for every disease severity

Respiratory drug delivery
Threshold PEP positive expiratory pressure

Airway clearance

Featured solution: Threshold PEP (positive expiratory pressure) Used for airway clearance, bronchial hygiene, or as an alternative to chest physical therapy. The resistive load creates positive pressure during exhalation that helps open the airways and allows mucus to be expelled.

Threshold IMT inspiratory muscle trainer

Respiratory muscle trainer 

Featured solution:  Threshold IMT (inspiratory muscle trainer) Provides consistent and specific pressure for inspiratory muscle strength and endurance training, regardless of how quickly or slowly patients breathe. This exercises respiratory muscles and improves breathing.

InnoSpire Go

Nebulizers and compressors

Featured solution: InnoSpire Go A portable mesh nebulizer that delivers treatments in just 4 minutes*, utilizing clinically proven, vibrating mesh technology—to give patients more time for what matters most. It’s designed for ease of use, is lightweight and can be used by both children and adults with or without a facemask.

OptiChamber Diamond

Spacers and holding chambers

Featured solution: OptiChamber Diamond This valved holding chamber is extraordinarily small and convenient. Its intuitive design enhances medication delivery for most patients, at home or in the hospital.

Oxygen
SimplyGo Mini logo

Featured solution: SimplyGo Mini

The smallest and lightest portable oxygen concentrator Philips Respironics has ever developed. Its impact-resistant design and extended battery life give patients the confidence to do what they want, when they want. Count on it day and night.*

*When used in accordance with all instructions and conditions outlined in the SimplyGo Mini user manual

SimplyGo logo

Featured solution:  SimplyGo

It’s time for an oxygen concentrator to meet the needs of your patients, whether they’re at home or on the go. With the ability to offer continuous flow and pulse-dose delivery in a single device, you can now manage the therapy and lifestyle needs of nearly all of your patients. It’s compact for easy storage and travel, and is compatible with CPAP and BiPAP (bilevel positive airway pressure) machines for nighttime oxygen delivery.

InnoSpire Go

Featured solution: EverFlo

It's time for an oxygen concentrator to meet the needs of your patients, whether they're at home or on the go. With the ability to offer continuous flow and pulse-dose delivery in a single device, you can now manage the therapy and lifestyle needs of nearly all of your patients. It's compact for easy storage and travel, and is compatible with CPAP and BiPAP (bilevel positive airway pressure) machines for nighttime oxygen delivery.

Ventilation
v60 v30 trilogy

Featured solution: V60/V30/Trilogy

This trio of ventilators enables consistent, reliable care across settings: from managing acute respiratory failure in the ED and ICU, to post-acute care in the general ward, to acute respiratory failure management post-discharge.

Trilogy with AVAPS-AE average volume assured pressure support-auto

Featured solution:  Trilogy with AVAPS-AE (average volume assured pressure support-auto EPAP)

Provides consistent and tailored ventilation across settings. 80% of surveyed Healthcare organizations reported Trilogy with AVAPS-AE improved quality of life for patients.* AVAPS-AE automatically and independently adjusts pressure support, expiratory positive airway pressure (EPAP), and backup rate. AVAPS is designed to automatically adjust and provide the lowest possible pressures to manage your ventilation needs.

*TechValidate survey funded by Philips Respironics of 114 users of: Philips Respironics Trilogy Ventilator with AVAPS-AE, n=114 https://www.techvalidate.com/tvid/705-29C-437

Patient Interfaces
Respironics af541

Featured solution: Philips Respironics AF541 

This comfortable noninvasive ventilation (NIV) mask features interchangeable under-the-nose and over-the-nose cushions, allowing patients to achieve the benefits of NIV mask rotation with one convenient mask. After a hospital stay, the mask can easily transition home with patients to be used with their home care device.

Discharge kit

Featured solution:  Discharge kit

To help patients maintain effective therapy as they transition out of the hospital, discharge kits include entrainment elbows, headgear, and a swivel adapter – everything needed to use the mask at home or in a lower acuity setting.

DreamWear mask

Featured solution: DreamWear System of Masks 

Our portfolio of under-the-nose, gel pillow and full-face masks features a minimal design for maximum comfort. DreamWear masks connect to a patient’s ventilator and help deliver effective therapy with over-the-head tubing and modular inserts. By providing freedom of movement, they’re the closest thing to wearing nothing at all.

COPD solutions
Management image

Featured solution: Care management 

Building from our multi-acuity management platform, this program helps you support advanced-stage, co-morbid COPD patients in the home setting. It focuses on patient needs as they transition between settings, to help you provide targeted care with fewer resources.

Devices image

Featured solution: Connected devices

These enable your entire care team to access patient data and treatment information, so you can optimize care plans and support comprehensive management. And connecting to Care Orchestrator puts more power at your fingertips to proactively intervene.

Support image

Featured solution: Respiratory support services

These enable you to improve the quality and efficiency of care delivery by providing  access to respiratory therapists and health coaches, behavioral and motivational therapies, and telehealth services.

Integration case: Seamless transitions

Ventilators that span care environments
Treating exacerbations v60

V60

Treating exacerbations in the ED and ICU 

V30 image

V30

Step-down patient care in the general ward

Trilogy image

Trilogy

Homecare maintenance

Advanced modes that span settings
BiPAP AVAPS

BiPAP AVAPS

Provides consistent ventilation or dynamic patients in the ED and ICU 

AVAPS AE

AVAPS-AE

Eases the transition from acute to chronic care 

BiPAP = Bilevel positive airway pressure

AVAPS = Average volume assured pressure support

AVAPS-AE = Average volume assured pressure support – auto EPAP 

Unify data access and management with Care Orchestrator

 

Enables bi-directional data-sharing from hospital to home, to integrate teams and harmonize care

Communicates with patients’ homecare platforms
Uploads home care data to EMR for universal access (compatiblewith all EMRs)
Enables home care teams to update care plan based on in patient records
Reports back to inpatient team on out patient programs / updates
Facilitates seamless care and accelerates discharge home
Upon readmission, enables inpatient team to immediately ID patients and diagnose cause of readmission

Finally, you and your patients can transform health, together.

Pioneering the proof in readmission avoidance

 

Our vision is built upon volumes of industry-leading research on evidence-based care. Philips continues to sponsor studies to identify forward-thinking strategies for integrating care and supporting better outcomes.

Our commitment only gets greater

 

We’re bringing unprecedented focus to continuity of care and readmission avoidance. This starts with clogging gaps and enabling better data sharing and stakeholder communication across settings.

Areas of continued focus

Ventilator platforms with advanced therapy modes

Ventilator platforms with advanced therapy modes

Enabling you to manage acute and chronic respiratory illness at every stage of the care continuum with standardized breathing algorithms
Connected systems

Connected systems

Enabling care teams to access data through transitions
Care Orchestrator

Care Orchestrator

Enabling monitoring of patients and therapy from hospital to home
Care Pathway Solutions

Care Pathway Solutions

Enabling evidence-based strategies, pathways, procedures and processes through a comprehensive care management program

Resources to help you thrive

Copd doctors

COPD insider

 

Sharing solutions. Redefining care.

 

COPD insider is redefining care by sharing expert solutions that empower new possibilities from hospital to home. From reducing readmissions, to increasing adherence, to creating your multidisciplinary team, you’ll find valuable tips and tools that you can begin implementing immediately.

Register now

Example insider solutions for each care setting

Emergency department

How staffing an RT in the ED transformed outcomes

We saved over $700,000 the first year, which gave us some equity to operate on. It helps paint the true picture of what’s going on if you do have an ED therapist.”

Jennifer Anderson, MBA, RRT, AE-C

Director Respiratory Care and Pulmonary Function Labs AU Medical Center
ICU

The HOT HMV Trial: Key takeaways and steps for setting a new standard of care

The data from the HOT HMV trial provides hope to patients who previously had no other options.”

Dr. Nicholas Hart

St. Thomas’ Hospital
General ward

How staffing an RT in the ED transformed outcomes

We met. We brainstormed. We prototyped. We reframed what we did. We tried to fail quickly and succeed boldly. After doing that, we came up with a new model that was truly patient-centered.”

Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine

University of Pittsburgh
Discharge

3 strategies to optimize discharge planning and reduce COPD readmissions

The first step to a truly effective discharge plan is to shifty our thinking. Discharge is not an isolated event, but part of the entire continuum of careforthepatient.”

Krystal Craddock, BSRC, RRT-NPS, AEC

COPD Case Manager

Department of Respiratory Care at UC Davis Medical Center

Post-acute

Why successful home care starts with the right device

It's not just the function of the device but the functional limitations of the patient.”

Becky Anderson, RRT

Manager, Respiratory Care Services, Sanford Medical Center
Home

Save costs by shifting patients to the least expensive care setting

There's a lot of opportunity to reach out to your patient post-discharge and affect the care we provide.”

Christine Cunningham, RRT

Director of Clinical Services,CHI Health at Home
PCP office

How to inspire patients to come forward in discussing COPD

Many patients are not diagnosed until late stages of COPD because they were ashamed to talk to their doctors about symptoms that they brought upon themselves.”

Krystal Craddock, BSRC, RRT-NPS, AEC

COPD Case Manager

Department of Respiratory Care at UC Davis Medical Center

Professional education

Professional Education

 

Learn evidence-based insights and best practices on topics that span the continuum of care, including diagnostic techniques, the stages of COPD, optimal treatment of each stage, increasing patient motivation securing self-care. Our programs help your team work better to achieve better outcomes. And our clinical specialists are always available to consult on disease topics, specific technologies, and patient management.

Copd doctor reviewing papers

Patient Education

 

To help patients manage post-discharge, Philips provides DMEs, RTs, and clinical support staff with educational information they can give their patients.

 

They include topics such as:

  • What to expect in the care journey ahead  
  • Why NIV is so critical – and how to manage it  
  • How to stay ahead of exacerbations 
  • What actions to take during different clinical scenarios 

