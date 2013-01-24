Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
The benefits of positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy to the sleep apnea patient have been well documented. Unfortunately, many people have difficulty accepting or adapting to therapy because treatment can seem overwhelming, complex and uncomfortable. That, in turn, can complicate things for the provider.
 

Working closely with customers and their patients, we’re developing sleep apnea therapy solutions that not only achieve clinical efficacy and streamline care, but are designed to be inviting to use night after night so patients can enjoy better days.

 

Get more information about Philips Respironics sleep apnea therapy solutions.
Untreated sleep apnea can result in a range of health issues
Untreated sleep apnea can result in a range of health issues
Supporting Sleep Apnea Patients

Sleep Apnea patient video

“You’ll love the fact that you’re feeling rested and have the energy to get through the day.”

 

Ashley Johnston, The Biggest Loser

identifying sleep apnea therapy issues

Discomfort, issues related to the bed partner, and travel are common sleep apnea therapy roadblocks.

sleepmapper therapy management system

Mobile and web-based systems may help sleep apnea patients embrace sleep apnea therapy.

A patient talking about his experience with sleep apnea therapy

A sleep apnea patient talks about his experience with our Wisp minimal contact nasal mask.

Related topics

Diagnosing sleep disorders

Effective sleep apnea diagnostic solutions wherever you need them

Pinpoint even the complex sleep disorders efficiently both in-lab and in-home.
 

Read now

Sleep Therapy Compliance

Managing sleep apnea therapy compliance for long-term benefit

The need for sleep apnea therapy solutions that streamline patient management, bring patient and provider closer together, deliver easy access to essential data and empower sleep apnea patients to drive their own compliance are essential. We’re focusing on sleep apnea compliance solutions that are right for today’s climate.
 

Read now

Literature

