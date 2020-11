During an acute STEMI event, seconds count. The earlier you can identify the onset of STEMI, the sooner you can make informed clinical decisions and deliver STEMI care.



Will it be clot-busting thrombolytics, or PCI in the cath lab? Sending a 12-lead ECG transmission from the field to multiple locations within the hospital can help corroborate an initial diagnosis and alert appropriate personnel.



Our innovative STEMI care solutions can help you streamline workflow and enhance patient care.