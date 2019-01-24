Home
Clinical Operations Center
Solutions for Centralized Clinical Operations

An entirely new way to manage day-to-day operations and take action

Why a clinical operations center?

Healthcare systems need to look at totally new, more efficient ways to increase access to care and improve care collaboration. They need a simple way to not just admit patients, but to manage their progress throughout their continuum of care – while ensuring that patients are properly cared for. Centralized care is emerging as a way to radically reform patient care operations by generating real-time, actionable analytics and proactive recommendations to enable patient progression based on their clinical condition, and to help ensure that patients are transitioned to the most appropriate care setting.

 

We believe that Philips is uniquely positioned to help customers optimize clinical operations by combining the power of our pre-hospital, in-hospital and post-hospital/sub-acute platforms to efficiently expedite patients to the most appropriate care setting.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

