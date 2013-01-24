Remote enablement - value driven by data analytics
Remote enablement - Provide insights to support asset availability, security and performance
Powered by Philips PerformanceBridge Focal Point
Remote enablement helps you address healthcare challenges today and tomorrow. By providing data-centric insights into your device landscape and networks, it supports potential improvements in asset availablity, security and performance.
Unlock potential, drive value with remote enablement
As your hospital networks become more complex, managing devices, delivering security and controlling costs places a strain on resources. Your networks must serve multiple functions, including alarm systems, EMRs and a growing number of devices. At the same time, the pressure is on to support better health outcomes, lower the cost of care and improve patient and staff experience. Remote enablement powered by PerformanceBridge Focal Point supports you to make data-driven decisions to efficiently manage operations and business, and support clinical outcomes.
Philips Software Evolution Services (SES) is a sustainable and scalable path to standardize exceptional patient monitoring across your enterprise. Features include an upgradable platform for easier planning and management across the system lifecycle; cybersecurity to protect your data; education training and support to empower your teams. SES provides a dedicated customer success manager accountable to your success, plus PerformanceBridge Focal Point is available through SES.