Remote enablement powered by PerformanceBridge Focal Point is designed to address your needs – the needs you have communicated and defined with us. It is a long-term, ongoing process that will help you manage your assets, gain an overview of which devices you have, where they are deployed and how your staff is using them. Based on the insights that remote enablement will provide, you will be empowered to unlock potential within your data and use it to drive value. Moreover, remote enablement supports a proactive, ‘push’ approach to cybersecurity, aiming to deliver timely solutions and bridge gaps before they impact IT, business or clinical operations.