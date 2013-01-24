Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Remote enablement - value driven by data analytics

Remote enablement - Provide insights to support asset availability, security and performance

Powered by Philips PerformanceBridge Focal Point

Remote enablement helps you address healthcare challenges today and tomorrow. By providing data-centric insights into your device landscape and networks, it supports potential improvements in asset availablity, security and performance.

Connect with sales
Read the brochure (PDF)
Read the brochure
Remote enablement video

Unlock potential, drive value with remote enablement

As your hospital networks become more complex, managing devices, delivering security and controlling costs places a strain on resources. Your networks must serve multiple functions, including alarm systems, EMRs and a growing number of devices. At the same time, the pressure is on to support better health outcomes, lower the cost of care and improve patient and staff experience. Remote enablement powered by PerformanceBridge Focal Point supports you to make data-driven decisions to efficiently manage operations and business, and support clinical outcomes.
Philips Software Evolution Services (SES) is a sustainable and scalable path to standardize exceptional patient monitoring across your enterprise. Features include an upgradable platform for easier planning and management across the system lifecycle; cybersecurity to protect your data; education training and support to empower your teams.  SES provides a dedicated customer success manager accountable to your success, plus PerformanceBridge Focal Point is available through SES.
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Resources

Unlocking your potential brochure frame (opens in a new window) download (.pdf) file
Brochure (PDF)
Remote enablement video (opens in a new window)
Video
Request a demo icon
Request a demo

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand