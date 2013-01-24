Home
The strategic role of Ambulatory Surgery Centers in cardiology care

Authored by Deb Thompson, MBA, BSN, RN and Christian Comeau, FACHE, R.T. (R)(VI)(CI)(ARRT). As published by Diagnostic and Interventional Cardiology, July 13, 2020.

 

For a cardiovascular service line leader, addressing challenges in an evolving healthcare climate is a constant. Understanding the dynamics that influence the service line can arm the leader with information necessary to make timely, informed decisions – particularly the impact of continued migration to the outpatient setting. When the 2019 CMS reimbursement strategy for cardiovascular procedures approved additional cardiovascular procedures for ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), it made collaboration between administrators and physicians imperative to maintain market share and achieve specific cardiovascular service line strategic goals. The lower cost, highly efficient and convenient ACS environment is an ideal location for cardiovascular procedures, but requires a change in strategy for the ambulatory market. 

 

Read the full article published by Diagnostic and Interventional Cardiology the strategic role of Ambulatory Surgery Centers in cardiology care
About the author

Patrick Lerou

Deb Thompson, MBA, BSN, RN

Senior Consulting Manager, Cardiology
Deb brings over 25 years of cardiology nursing and leadership experience. She provides performance improvement strategies with hands-on process change support for interventional as well as noninvasive cardiology in the acute care and outpatient settings.

Chris Comeau

Christian Comeau, MBA, R.T. (R)(VI)(CI)

Senior Consulting Manager, Cardiology
Chris brings 18+ years of hospital leadership expertise across academic and community medical centers. Chris has strong experience as a process improvement practitioner, and is Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certified. He holds certifications beyond radiology in vascular and cardiovascular intervention. 

