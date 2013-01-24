Since the ESI was developed in the late 1990s, the tool has been revised four times, with input from both physicians and nursing professionals. It is now utilized by more than 80% of emergency departments across the US, and has also been adopted by many facilities internationally. A simple, single-page algorithm is used as a rapid guide to assist the nurse in assigning the appropriate ESI score that also enhances inter-rater reliability. The tool is structured in a way that focuses first on patient acuity and then assesses resource utilization as a proxy for acuity.

Read the full article by DOTmed at https://www.dotmed.com/news/story/53049?s=newslog