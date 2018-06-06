

A large regional medical center was looking to instill a foundation of data management and analytics understanding, develop a centralized analytics team, and increase analytics expertise and daily usage. The goal was to support performance improvement initiatives, measure the impact of programs and develop an analytics community to support ongoing analytics strength.



Philips Healthcare Transformation Services developed an analytics strategy with a long-term roadmap, provided onsite consultants to augment the existing analytics staff, and created tools to support operational excellence. A suite of performance dashboards were created to help transform data into meaningful insights, support decision making for leadership, and provide ongoing performance monitoring across all levels, departments, and sites of the health system.