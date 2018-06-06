Home
Providing analytical strategy and insights for performance improvement

Creating a foundation of analytics for improved performance


A large regional medical center was looking to instill a foundation of data management and analytics understanding, develop a centralized analytics team, and increase analytics expertise and daily usage. The goal was to support performance improvement initiatives, measure the impact of programs and develop an analytics community to support ongoing analytics strength.
 

Philips Healthcare Transformation Services developed an analytics strategy with a long-term roadmap, provided onsite consultants to augment the existing analytics staff, and created tools to support operational excellence.  A suite of performance dashboards were created to help transform data into meaningful insights, support decision making for leadership, and provide ongoing performance monitoring across all levels, departments, and sites of the health system.

A foundation of data

 

Philips was asked to provide the strategy, data, expertise, and tools needed to help create a data-driven organization. Analytics consultants began with a comprehensive assessment to determine the client’s level of analytics maturity. This included 50+ stakeholder interviews, collection of an inventory of sample reports, and assessment of the technology and skills available across various hospital sites.

A long-term, scalable roadmap was developed including an analytics strategy, plan for a centralized analytics center of excellence, establishment of online performance dashboards, requirements for reporting, and an implement.

Data Management and Analytics Department

 

A centralized team was needed to provide analytics support consistently and efficiently across all sites. The analytics consultants helped establish a new Data Management and Analytics Department including a project charter, governance and project management office (PMO) structure, department processes, nomenclature, and staffing recommendations. Oversight, management, and team committees as well as user access protocols for 100+ users, project review processes, and nomenclature were agreed.

 

Multiple ‘codefest’ events were held to educate 40 analysts on data literacy, the new analytics software, the performance dashboards, and tracking improvements. ‘Super-users’ were trained to support the analyst team, respond to the most complex requests, and support the client’s long-term analytics success. A monthly Analytics Council meeting was launched as an educational forum and networking opportunity for the analysts across the network.
TransformAnalytics Dashboards Chart
TransformAnalytics Performance Dashboards

 

A suite of TransformAnalytics Performance Dashboards were created to increase data access and provide meaningful insights for department managers and leadership to support operational excellence. The dashboards provide staff and management with an at-a-glance view of daily operational performance, support data driven and sustainable changes, identify areas of concern for further process change, and measure results.
 

The dashboard platform also provides automated and customized daily reporting to leadership and key stakeholders via email. These emails help end users quickly view positive performance trends, provide an efficient method of researching data for areas of concern, and support ongoing data-based decision making.

Processes were developed to manage and deliver dashboard requests from internal customers as well as user access to dashboards and other analytics data.
DMA Request Form - FPO
Radiology - Volume1
Radiology - Summary1
Results*


The analytics consulting and use of 10 customized TransformAnalytics Performance Dashboards at this client are ongoing. Results to-date include:

 

  • Centralized analytics team with increased consistency of processes and deliverables, providing data insights across the health system.
  • Increased visibility and understanding of performance results by staff, department managers, and leadership including view of HCAHPS metrics.
  • Identification of areas of concern which were impacting patient safety – process changes were made and the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade increased from a D to a C.
  • Greater visibility of success: an increase in the Nurse Communication score at one site prompted management to review processes across all sites, implement changes in protocols, and standardize practices which are monitored to view further improvement.
* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

