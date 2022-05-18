The results*



The cath lab requirements were translated into a first concept design, in which the Philips consultants provided a detailed floor plan that facility management can use for further development. The consultants also created a 3D animation of key areas that gives the staff an impression of what the new cath lab department might look and feel like to work in. Amsterdam UMC were very happy with this animation, for it provided an important source of inspiration and motivation for staff to stay on until the new heart center opens. An important element, since these professionals are in high demand in the Amsterdam area.



Going forward, the consultants helped Amsterdam UMC to take over the development of the design, by setting up a core team and several work groups. The work groups will address different themes and questions about the future way of working, that were raised during the workshops. The core team will collect their input and with that input, facility management can edit the design where needed.

