Insights in critical improvement opportunities for both patient and staff experience as well as workflow were identified using our unique experience flow mapping tool. The team developed a concept design based on the identified functional and experience needs. This concept design included a zoning plan for patients, relatives and staff improving the careflow and comfort in areas such as the reception, waiting room, examination room and other functional areas. A schematic design with functional spaces, the medical equipment and corridors was also included. Our consultants facilitated Cocreate and design review sessions with stakeholders to define the desired patient journey and the patient and staff experience design strategy. The design plan helps the new department: have a tailored layout around patient journey and staff workflows

optimize capacity by maximizing space and flexibility

foster an optimal environment for patient experience and staff wellbeing

be positioned as knowledge center for complicated cases.