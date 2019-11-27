The radiology department of Linköping University Hospital in Sweden was built some 40 years ago; patient type and needs have changed and they have outgrown the facility. Daylight is limited and patient flow is inefficient, affecting patients and staff. Philips Healthcare Tranformation Services Nordic region and Philips Design were approached to support with a current and future needs based strategic design project for Linkoping’s radiology department, optimizing the patient experience and the care flow for the staff. Patient volume and improved productivity were key ‘issues’ that needed to be addressed.
Approach
Philips consultants took an integrated healthcare transformation approach (360° assessment) including a fast and cost-effective planning and redesign process addressing the clinical and operational needs, technology innovation and patient and staff experience.
Our consultants started with a five day on site field visit, including interviews, shadowing and observation sessions of key stakeholders, staff, patients and family in conjunction with data analysis. The current layout and technical organization of the department of radiology were analyzed.
The Philips team analyzed examination data, shadowed patients and staff and interviewed key stakeholders to create an Experience Flow of the clinic’s processes. Click to download image.
Insights in critical improvement opportunities for both patient and staff experience as well as workflow were identified using our unique experience flow mapping tool.
The team developed a concept design based on the identified functional and experience needs. This concept design included a zoning plan for patients, relatives and staff improving the careflow and comfort in areas such as the reception, waiting room, examination room and other functional areas. A schematic design with functional spaces, the medical equipment and corridors was also included.
Our consultants facilitated Cocreate and design review sessions with stakeholders to define the desired patient journey and the patient and staff experience design strategy.
The design plan helps the new department:
The new designs for the ward will have an impact on the daily routine of patients and staff. Click to download image.
The team also identified studies and modalities to be moved to an outpatient clinic, ensuring the more complex cases are treated at the university hospital.
Results*
The radiology department currently reviews the costs of the construction against other projects, before a final decision is made. The customer has expressed an interest in continuing the collaboration with Philips, either related to the design of the outpatient department or service design within the inpatient department.
The Philips team was very creative, innovative and perhaps most of all, very inclusive with face-to-face meetings with patients, referrers, radiology staff and other important functions such as real estate and biomedical engineering. This resulted in a concept optimizing the patient experience, work environment, patient flow and efficiency beyond what we could have done on our own. Their work exceeded our expectations, and was a very exciting and rewarding project."
Mathias Axelsson, Head of Department of Radiology
Linköping University Hospital
*Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
University Hospital in Linköping, Sweden has about 6,000 employees, treating patients in need of highly specialized care from all over southeastern Sweden. The hospital’s key focus areas are emergency care, imaging, patient safety and childhood diabetes.
