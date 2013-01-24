The Broward Health Medical Center (BHMC) infusion center wanted to modernize their outdated, busy adult infusion center to transform the patient care experience, as well as staff workflow & efficiency to help them better compete in a highly competitive market for oncology care.
The Broward team envisioned a redesign with a twofold purpose:
- Solve entrenched logistical issues
- Differentiate BHMC from the competition
This goal was validated by Broward winning the healthcare design award 2014 and the healthcare Avatar award for continued experience improvements over a sustained period. Patient satisfaction scores increased to 100% after opening.*