Throughput improvement was realized across the department (CT, Ultrasound, X-ray) with time savings of as much as 47% at the end of the consulting engagement. Data accuracy, scheduling, workflows, and quality standards were all addressed, and these learnings contributed to the project’s success.

Of particular interest to the health system was the reduction for all CT imaging in the Emergency Center from a mean daily time of 125 minutes to 85 minutes – a 32% improvement.

Significant time savings were realized in several key areas:

· 40% improvement in outpatient CT turnaround times

· 4% improvement in inpatient CT turnaround times

· Significant improvements in outpatient metrics for ultrasound and X-ray

