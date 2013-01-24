WellSpan York Hospital administrators were aware that barriers to optimal throughput and patient experience during the hospital stay were hindering efficiency. They engaged Philips to conduct an in-depth assessment of existing processes and provide recommendations for performance improvement opportunities that were effective and sustainable.

The expectation was to make improvements on all aspects of patient flow through the hospital, from arrival, through the stay, until the patient is discharged. The goal was to manage untapped capacity, define strategies for implementation, and assure buy-in from involved stakeholders.

The results included increased process efficiency, reduced length-of-stay, and cost savings.