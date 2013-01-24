ED Performance Improvement
The performance assessment included a thorough analysis of data collected for volume, arrival patterns, staffing patterns, ESI level distribution, ED billing visit level distribution, disposition breakdown, and length of stay. The consultants conducted interviews with administrators, departmental leaders, and staff, and spent considerable time observing ED patient flow, staff workflow, departmental processes, and communication.
Several areas were identified as needing improvement, including actions to:
- Revise front-end processes to include the intake and triage processes
- Re-educate staff on the ESI 5-level triage system
- Examine utilization of existing space to optimize workflow
- Implement standard work processes to addresses the frequent capacity issues in the ED
A PI work team was organized, led by Philips consultants and included SMMC physicians, administrative leaders, ED staff, and ancillary staff. The task was to collaboratively agree to an action plan to improve the ED walkout and length of stay rates.
The work team completed a deep dive review into each area identified in the assessment and leveraged the data analysis and stakeholder input gathered earlier. They developed recommendations for process change, prioritizing change initiatives which could make the greatest impact.