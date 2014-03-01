Máxima Medical Center is the largest medical center for the Southeast Brabant region in the Netherlands, specializing in high-care obstetrics and neonatology. Around 2,600 babies per year are delivered in its Woman-Mother-Child Center. Máxima Medical Center was keen to create a new family centered care project that was focused on patients and their families rather than processes. They partnered with Philips to operationalize their family-centered care vision in a specially designed environment promoting privacy across the obstetrics (OB) and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Since opening, they’ve seen a significant improvement in patient and staff satisfaction, and expect long-term benefits from the personalized care environment.
Máxima Medical Center is the largest medical center for the Southeast Brabant region in the Netherlands, specializing in high-care obstetrics and neonatology. Around 2,600 babies per year are delivered in its Woman-Mother-Child Center.
Máxima Medical Center was keen to create a new family centered care project that was focused on patients and their families rather than processes. They partnered with Philips to operationalize their family-centered care vision in a specially designed environment promoting privacy across the obstetrics (OB) and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
Since opening, they’ve seen a significant improvement in patient and staff satisfaction, and expect long-term benefits from the personalized care environment.
Working with Philips felt like a
collaboration,like we were working with colleagues. I really experienced a sense of support because it was a very complex project and Philips has a great deal of experience from other hospitals. That felt really valuable."
Brigit Oele, NICU Manager
Máxima Medical Center
The Wee Care Sacred Hour Program is a transformational change in providing family-centered developmental care in the perinatal areas (Labor and Delivery/Postpartum/Newborn/NICU) supporting your goals in neuroprotective care. Goals are to promote skin-to-skin contact (SSC) during the first hour after birth in order to:
Our Philips Wee Care expertise helped transform the Woman-Mother-Child Center by introducing single patient rooms and the Sacred Hour (family bonding in the first hour of a baby’s life).
A staff change management program to improve cross-department collaboration and communication was also introduced.
The Wee Care Sacred Hour Program is a transformational change in providing family-centered developmental care in the perinatal areas (Labor and Delivery/Postpartum/Newborn/NICU) supporting your goals in neuroprotective care.
Goals are to promote skin-to-skin contact (SSC) during the first hour after birth in order to:
Since opening, the Center has seen a significant improvement in patient and staff satisfaction and expects long-term developmental benefit from the personalized care environment.
¹ Net Promoter Score (NPS) survey
The Woman-Mother-Child leaders will continue working on optimizing family-centered care on the obstetrics high care unit and sustaining results in medium care. Actions will include the initiation of management walk rounds and a parent advisory council to proactively identify potential problems, work on their root causes, and create solutions collaboratively.
The Woman-Mother-Child leaders will continue working on optimizing family-centered care on the obstetrics high care unit and sustaining results in medium care.
Actions will include the initiation of management walk rounds and a parent advisory council to proactively identify potential problems, work on their root causes, and create solutions collaboratively.
Operational and clinical transformation
Working side-by-side with your team, we facilitate co-create workshops to engage staff and prioritize improvement initiatives. With data as a foundation, deep clinical expertise, and technology know-how, our consultants provide actionable insights.
Click to read more
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.