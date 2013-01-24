During this webinar, Philips will discuss trauma-informed care from a historical perspective and the traditional use of trauma-informed care in hospitals. The speaker will also review the more recent momentum to create trauma-informed hospitals as the creation of a trauma-informed culture has been correlated to enhanced patient outcomes, patient and staff resilience, and decreased avoidable costs. The premise behind this practice is that trauma is prevalent in our society and we should assume that all have experienced some form of trauma that has impacted their lives and if we approach our patients in a holistic manner then it will indeed positively impact their outcomes. In 2020, trauma has been universally experienced across the U.S. due to the impact of COVID-19 on our communities, our families, and work environments. Very few healthcare workers were left unscathed and the dread of reliving that experience is becoming a reality for frontline staff, leaders, and each of us.

This discussion will provide you with some tactics to use to acknowledge and mitigate the impact of trauma in our staff and leaders.

Attendees will learn: