Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Article

‹ Healthcare consulting

Webinar: Becoming Informed

Contact us

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*
What does this mean?

Preparing for a winter surge using trauma-informed care tactics

 

Thursday, December 10, 2020, 1:00 PM EST / 12:00 PM CST

Register

During this webinar, Philips will discuss trauma-informed care from a historical perspective and the traditional use of trauma-informed care in hospitals. The speaker will also review the more recent momentum to create trauma-informed hospitals as the creation of a trauma-informed culture has been correlated to enhanced patient outcomes, patient and staff resilience, and decreased avoidable costs. The premise behind this practice is that trauma is prevalent in our society and we should assume that all have experienced some form of trauma that has impacted their lives and if we approach our patients in a holistic manner then it will indeed positively impact their outcomes. In 2020, trauma has been universally experienced across the U.S. due to the impact of COVID-19 on our communities, our families, and work environments. Very few healthcare workers were left unscathed and the dread of reliving that experience is becoming a reality for frontline staff, leaders, and each of us.   

 

This discussion will provide you with some tactics to use to acknowledge and mitigate the impact of trauma in our staff and leaders.  

 

Attendees will learn:

  • History of trauma-informed care
  • The transition to trauma-informed hospitals
  • Impact of COVID-19 on healthcare workers
  • Practical tools to assist with creating trauma-informed workplaces in the midst of COVID-19

About the speaker

Jean Schuppe

Jeanne Schuppe, MSN, RN, CEN

Consultant

Jeanne brings over 25 years of clinical and leadership experience in healthcare with experience in small rural facilities as well as suburban and urban trauma centers. She has a passion for mentoring new leaders to assist them in meeting their goals and those of the organization and believes that engaged employees supported by strong leadership create an excellent environment for high-quality patient care. Jean’s experience includes managing behavioral health teams with a focus on rapid placement for patients and support for hospital staff when caring for patients with behavioral health concerns.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Related practice area

Related customer story

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand