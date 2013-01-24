Cardiology Consulting

Home
Bringing a patient-focused approach to help deliver cardiovascular excellence

 

Optimizing patient throughput while managing your budget, staff and equipment is a real challenge. With limited resources, your cardiovascular program must address an increase in demand. It’s important to reduce patient wait times, conduct shorter exams, and improve first case time start to meet your goals. 

 

Philips provides consulting services, tailored to your unique situation, to help decrease exam time and increase system utilization. Our consultants bring best practices in clinical and operational excellence, along with experience design to identify inefficiencies and implement performance improvement initiatives.

 

Our design consultants bring a holistic approach, considering clinical, operational, and experiential aspects, to develop design recommendations that support clinical efficiency and help enhance the cardiovascular patient experience.

Our services

Performance improvement consulting 

 

  • Improved first-case start time and throughput
  • Increased utilization rate
  • Optimized cardiac careflow 
Strategic design consulting

 

  • Innovative and efficient department design
  • Enhanced patient and staff experience
Ambient Experience

 

Creating a comforting patient and staff experience

  • Pleasant working environment 
  • Unique differentiator for your department 
Demand and capacity planning

 

  • Balance demand with equipment, staff, space  and operating hours
  • Simulate dependencies between departments
  • Visualize impact of scenarios
Performance dashboards

 

  • Business intelligence dashboards for data-based decisions
  • Supporting performance improvement
