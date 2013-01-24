Cardiology Consulting

Optimizing patient throughput while managing your budget, staff and equipment is a real challenge. With limited resources, your cardiovascular program must address an increase in demand. It’s important to reduce patient wait times, conduct shorter exams, and improve first case time start to meet your goals.

Philips provides consulting services, tailored to your unique situation, to help decrease exam time and increase system utilization. Our consultants bring best practices in clinical and operational excellence, along with experience design to identify inefficiencies and implement performance improvement initiatives.

Our design consultants bring a holistic approach, considering clinical, operational, and experiential aspects, to develop design recommendations that support clinical efficiency and help enhance the cardiovascular patient experience.