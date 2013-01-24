Critical Care Consulting

Home
Achieving operational excellence in the acute and critical care environments

 

Your ICU is a busy, noisy department, where managing critically ill patients is an integral service. Bed shortages, process inefficiencies, and clear communication with other departments can be a challenge. And non-actionable alarms strain resources, contribute to alarm fatigue, and may affect the quality of your patient care.

 

Philips consulting services can help you regain control. Our team of experienced clinical consultants facilitate process improvement and operational efficiencies for a more seamless workflow. They can help optimize telemetry utilization, and support central monitoring options to increase process efficiency and reduce length of stay. 

 

Our design consultants deliver an innovative approach, considering clinical, operational, and experiential aspects, to develop design recommendations that support clinical efficiency and help enhance the critical care patient experience.

Performance improvement consulting 

 

  • Increased process efficiency
  • Efficient bed management
  • Clear communication and processes
  • Reduced alarms and noise levels
Strategic design consulting

 

  • Innovative and efficient department design
  • Comforting environment for patients and families
  • Increased nurse line-of-sight
