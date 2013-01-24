Need more information on Experience Solutions?
The design incorporates 201 single-bed rooms compared to 90 in the architect's plans with a cost per square foot 20% lower than the original design.
Improving patient experience and satisfaction via a designed environment of care that makes patients and staff feel more comfortable. Learn how we establish patient and family centered care.
Leveraging healthcare design thinking to create innovative and efficient environments and services for an exceptional experience focused on workflow efficiency.
Our team has a proven record of providing exceptional care environments, improving the patient and staff experience.
These include:
Giang Vu
Principal, Strategic Design
Mary Beth Resimius
Business Leader
