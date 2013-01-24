Home
Recent success

Transforming people’s healthcare experiences

At Philips we are using our healthcare innovation expertise to help transform healthcare. Healthcare environment transformation is about developing services that support a community’s healthcare need. We are experts in creating healthcare environments and experiences that not only meet the clinical, technological, operational and experiential needs, but future ones as well. We are well positioned to provide an advisory and active link between all stakeholders, enabling and supporting new integrated, iterative ways of working. We believe that we can make a fundamental structural shift from bricks to mortar healthcare to a system of experience-driven,  connected patient to doctor care. Solving complex healthcare challenges and developing effective, future environments.

Experience Solutions

  • Ambient Experience
    Ambient Experience

    Improving patient experience and satisfaction via a designed environment of care that makes patients and staff feel more comfortable. Learn how we establish patient and family centered care.

  • Strategic Design
    Strategic Design

    Leveraging healthcare design thinking to create innovative and efficient environments and services for an exceptional experience focused on workflow efficiency.

A track record of delivering results*

Our team has a proven record of providing exceptional care environments, improving the patient and staff experience.

 

These include:

• Patient satisfaction increased to 100%
• 70% reductions in rescan with Ambient Experience in-bore Connect
• Net Promoter Score of 78%
• Patient volume increase with 23%

Meet our team

Giang Vu

Giang Vu

Principal, Strategic Design

Giang is skilled in leading and applying research-driven design, concept development, user experience innovation, schematic optimization, interior detailing, and strategic innovation for healthcare products, services, and environments.

Mary Beth Resimius

Mary Beth Resimius

Business Leader

Mary Beth and her team are responsible for developing and delivering strategic healthcare experience consulting services and solutions. She actively guides the business at a strategic level and engages in customer projects to improving the patient and staff experience.

Insights

  • Design helps deliver patient-centered care

    Article

    Design helps deliver patient-centered care

  • Establishing patient-centered care

    Article

    Establishing patient-centered care

* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

More practice areas

 

Learn more about our healthcare transformation services for your organization

