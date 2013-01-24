Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

kittenscanner banner

Redefining the interventional cath lab with Ambient Experience

Contact us

Traditional interventional labs can be uninviting places for patients. An array of high-tech equipment, wires, catheters, and other supplies can look intimidating and unfamiliar and cause additional anxiety.

 

Philips Ambient Experience solutions are designed to promote physical and emotional comfort in the interventional lab, while streamlining workflow efficiency. This people-focused approach can reduce patient stress, enhance staff satisfaction, and create a potential competitive advantage for your institution.
thumbnail image
smartworkflow banner image

Preparation and recovery bay

Ambient Experience preparation and recovery bay solutions support patients and staff before and after medical procedures.
Learn more

Preparation and recovery bay

Ambient Experience preparation and recovery bay solutions support patients and staff before and after medical procedures.
  • Video
    Advanced Vascular Imaging with Enhanced Environmental Design

    Advanced Vascular Imaging with Enhanced Environmental Design

    Watch how an Advanced Vascular Imaging suite combined with Ambient Experience enhances patient comfort and efficient clinical procedures

    Click here to learn more
    Topics
    Video
    Ambient experience
  • Article
    Creating positive spaces for patients and staff

    Creating positive spaces for patients and staff

    Mary Beth Resimius shares her views on how healthcare providers can create a positive experience for patients and staff.

    Click here to learn more
    Topics
    Ambient experience
    Article
More insights and customer stories

Discuss the opportunities in your hospital

 

Get in touch with one of our consultants to learn how our Ambient Experience solutions can improve your productivity and efficiency, while enhancing the patient and staff experience. After we've received your inquiry we will get back to you within two working days

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*
What does this mean?
    View the Ambient Experience theme gallery

    Our team

    Werner Satter

    Werner Satter

    General Manager Experience Solutions
    Werner and his team help hospitals and healthcare systems develop people-centric care solutions to help improve the quality of care delivery. His expertise spans the fields of research, design innovation, new business development, and marketing.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand
    Mary Beth Resimius

    Mary Beth Resimius

    Business Leader
    Mary Beth and her team are responsible for developing and delivering strategic healthcare experience consulting services and solutions. She actively guides the business at a strategic level and engages in customer projects to improving the patient and staff experience.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.