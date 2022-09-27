Search terms

Positive healthcare experience

Transforming the patient imaging environment

Improving the experience:
Strategies for patient satisfaction

How to create a calming and engaging experience

Feelings of anxiety and apprehension are common among patients who must undergo a diagnostic exam or therapeutic intervention. Whether it be an MRI or CT exam, or a percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), better patient cooperation in imaging can be achieved by creating an engaging, welcoming, and multi-sensorial patient experience.

 

Philips Ambient Experience solutions can help create a calming environment to support efficient patient care and enhanced staff satisfaction. Integrated dynamic lighting, video, and audio components help to soothe the anxious patient – enhancing the patient experience and satisfaction, thereby supporting improved compliance.

 

This solution is applicable across your diagnostic imaging rooms, such as CT, MRI, radiography, as well as interventional rooms.

Patient friendly environment for mri

Experiencing a friendly MRI environment - Lahey Health implemented Ambient Experience solutions to help create a calming patient experience.

We’ve gotten nothing but great feedback from the patients and their families about Ambient Experience. It’s been such a lovely environment for everyone to work in.''

Mary Boff, ARRT (NM) (CT)

Lead Technologist, Molecular Imaging, Phoenix Children’s Hospital

The patient imaging experience – case studies

Helping to reduce patient stress to improve MR imaging at Lahey Hospital

Enhancing the x-ray environment at Jeroen Bosch Hospital

Putting people at the heart of diagnostic procedures at Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute

Setting the stage for a new patient experience

A care environment perceived as cold, brightly lit, cluttered, and unwelcoming, can negatively impact the overall patient experience. Yet a well-thought-out hospital environment can lead to physical and emotional comfort. Philips looks beyond the medical equipment to address the tenor of the space itself.

What can be done?

  • Remove negative elements such as clutter, using design strategies like rounded corners and recessed storage cabinets and trash bins.
  • Introduce elements for positive distraction with dynamic lighting, audio, and visual elements.
  • Inform and educate: Support patient and staff interactions using solutions such as Pediatric Coaching and in-bore Connect.
  • Help empower patients with a feeling of control. Give patients the option to choose their preferred active relaxation theme, so they gain some sense of control over the procedure.

Fear of anxiety pdf

The cost of fear and anxiety in radiology

Philips provides insights and strategies on how to reduce negative feelings and their impact on your radiology examinations and operations. In this paper, Philips provides research findings and shares suggestions on how to reduce negative feelings and their impact on your radiology examinations and operations.

Additional benefits to patients and staff

Never before have I gotten so many comments from our patients, saying wow that was a really good experience – this is much different than any other MR experience that I’ve had elsewhere.''

Constantino Pena, MD

Medical Director of Vascular Imaging at Baptist Hospital

Reducing anxiety

Anxiety


Patients (or staff) can personalize the multisensorial room environment by selecting from a list of comforting, science-based, relaxing room themes or by connecting their own devices for personal audio and video content. Providing the opportunity to choose a room theme gives patients a sense of control.

Limiting sedation

Sedation


When the patient is relaxed this leads to smoother procedures, reduces the number of rescans, and can even diminish the need for sedation.1 A reduction in sedation has obvious benefits, particularly with pediatric and geriatric patients.

Optimizing care

Care


With a relaxed patient comes increased cooperation and compliance – a patient who is more likely to remain still during the procedure. A patient more likely to follow instructions may also lead to higher staff productivity.

Child showing screen

Design strategies


Their experience becomes interactive, soothing, and less intimidating. Design strategies such as clear sightlines, recessed cabinetry, and privacy glass also help lessen the patient’s sense of isolation and decreases stress.

Impact on quality care

Why focus on the care environment?

Philips understands that many of the issues which impact patients and staff may also have a direct impact on the quality of care. Patients face a fear of the unknown and a perceived threat to their wellbeing. Staff may struggle with lack of patient cooperation and extra time required for rescans.

Ambient Experience is a purposefully designed healthcare solution that creates a comfortable, stress-reducing environment for both patients and staff.
  • Helps promote physical and emotional comfort
  • Can improve patient and staff contact
  • Allows experience personalization
  • Enhances hospital workflow

A cross-modality patient experience solution

MR imaging

MRI

CT exam experience

CT

Flexvision connect

IGT

X-ray exam rooms

X-ray

Graph icon 2500

The concept of creating an atmosphere of ‘positive distraction’ that engages the patient and reduces anxiety has proven to be successful. With a talented group of experts in lighting design, spatial design, and multimedia design, Philips has transformed the imaging experience.

Over 2500 installations demonstrate its efficacy.

Ambient Experience for pediatrics

Captivating characters engage children and create a positive imaging experience.

Ambient Experience in behavioral health

Supporting de-escalation and active relaxation for patients with behavioral health issues.

Related practice areas

1Delewi R., et al. Anxiety levels of patients undergoing coronary procedures in the catheterization laboratory. International Journal of Cardiology. 2017; 228:926-930. doi:10.1016/j.ijcard.2016.11.043

