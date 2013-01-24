Transforming the oncology care experience

Imaging experts from Phoenix Children's Hospital share their experience with the digital PET/CT scanner and Ambient Experience.Click here to learn more
Ambient Experience helps transform the PET/CT experience.Click here to learn more
Get in touch with one of our consultants to learn how our Ambient Experience solutions can improve your productivity and efficiency, while enhancing the patient and staff experience. After we've received your inquiry we will get back to you within two working days
Werner Satter
General Manager Experience Solutions
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Mary Beth Resimius
Business Leader
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.