Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Are you also a patient experience ambassador?

 

During the week of April 26 - April 30, Philips is celebrating Patient Experience Week!

The Beryl Institute, a global community of medical practitioners, launched Patient Experience Week in 2014 to celebrate the impact healthcare staff make on the patient’s experience every day. 

 

At Philips, we recognize and value the importance of the human experience in healthcare. We feel it is important to honor and acknowledge those who provide compassionate care for patients in hospitals -  nurses, doctors, radiology techs, volunteers, housekeepers, people from environmental services, family and volunteers - all those who watch over every detail that matters to the patient’s well-being. 

 

Join us in celebrating healthcare staff committed to Patient Experience and share your voice!
engage image

Engage

and become an ambassador
ambient experience room

Experience

how to achieve patient-centered care
explore ambient experience room

Explore

proofpoints

Engage

 

Are you also a patient experience ambassador? Join us in celebrating healthcare staff committed to Patient Experience and let your voice be heard.  You can download the digital signatures below with one click. Add them to your email signature or your social media platform to show others that you are an ambassador for patient experience as well.
Download image (.jpg) px week signature
146.0 KB

Share your voice

 

Use one of the buttons below to show your support for patient experience on social media.
Download image (.jpg) patient experience week
32.0 KB
Download image (.jpg) patient experience week
169.0 KB

Experience

 

Patients who enter a hospital may be frightened as they are anxious about the outcome and the procedure itself. Anxiety increases stress levels in patients and impacts the patient’s experience. Experience here how a friendlier hospital can lead to happier patients, which in turn enables you to provide better care.
a patient friendly environment youtube thumbnail
video thumbnail

Explore

 

Philips customers who have invested in transforming the overall patient and staff experience across their care setting find that there is added value in this approach. Their voices reflect the advantages of a revitalized healthcare environment.

 

Explore some of these proofpoints here.

More about Philips Ambient Experience

More information
Contact us

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*
What does this mean?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand