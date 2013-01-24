Are you also a patient experience ambassador?

During the week of April 26 - April 30, Philips is celebrating Patient Experience Week!

The Beryl Institute, a global community of medical practitioners, launched Patient Experience Week in 2014 to celebrate the impact healthcare staff make on the patient’s experience every day.

At Philips, we recognize and value the importance of the human experience in healthcare. We feel it is important to honor and acknowledge those who provide compassionate care for patients in hospitals - nurses, doctors, radiology techs, volunteers, housekeepers, people from environmental services, family and volunteers - all those who watch over every detail that matters to the patient’s well-being.

Join us in celebrating healthcare staff committed to Patient Experience and share your voice!