Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

De-cluttering the workspace

Contact us

A smooth, efficient workflow is greatly influenced by how well the room is organized. With everything in its place, clinicians work more effectively. Our Ambient Experience storage solutions are designed to help provide a neat workspace.

A smooth, efficient workflow is greatly influenced by how well the room is organized. With everything in its place, clinicians work more effectively. Our Ambient Experience storage solutions are designed to help provide a neat workspace.
A smooth, efficient workflow is greatly influenced by how well the room is organized. With everything in its place, clinicians work more effectively. Our Ambient Experience storage solutions are designed to help provide a neat workspace.

Purpose built storage solutions organize the work area


Ready to bring order to your exam suite, our purpose built storage solutions are available for a variety of modalities (MRI, CT, etc.). As an example, modular catheter cabinets provide quick, organized access to the appropriate catheter. Interior illumination helps you read important package information for proper selection. When the doors are closed, the cabinets provide a pleasant diffused lighting effect in the room.
Integrated elements reduce clutter

Integrated elements reduce clutter


Other storage improvements include waste disposal and control room supply. Each is meant to remove room clutter by integrating storage into the surrounding environment. No trash bins to kick, equipment to trip over or countertops to clear. Our Ambient Experience designers will work closely with you and your architects to position all storage solutions to enhance room layout.
Purpose built storage solutions organize the work area

Clean space design helps improve patient experience


By removing ancillary equipment and supplies that might clutter the exam room, the area is free of items that might cause patient anxiety. A clean, open space exudes professionalism and keeps the patient from worrying, “is that for me?”.
Clean space design helps improve patient experience
More insights and customer stories

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*
What does this mean?
    View the Ambient Experience theme gallery

    Our team

    Werner Satter

    Werner Satter

    General Manager Experience Solutions
    Werner and his team help hospitals and healthcare systems develop people-centric care solutions to help improve the quality of care delivery. His expertise spans the fields of research, design innovation, new business development, and marketing.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand
    Niels Buning

    Niels Buning

    Director Business Development & Marketing EMEA
    In his role Niels and team provide strategic advice and implementable value-added solutions to healthcare organizations that improve patient and staff experience. Working across EMEA has given him broad cultural knowledge and insights on patient and staff challenges. The common thread in his career is to always put at the heart of any solution, both the patient and provider; to support inclusivity and improve sustainability.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand