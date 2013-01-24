A smooth, efficient workflow is greatly influenced by how well the room is organized. With everything in its place, clinicians work more effectively. Our Ambient Experience storage solutions are designed to help provide a neat workspace.
A smooth, efficient workflow is greatly influenced by how well the room is organized. With everything in its place, clinicians work more effectively. Our Ambient Experience storage solutions are designed to help provide a neat workspace.
The new pediatric radiology department with Ambient Experience improved the patient and staff experience.Learn more
Werner Satter
General Manager Experience Solutions
Niels Buning
Director Business Development & Marketing EMEA