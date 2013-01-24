Home
Acute and critical care performance improvement

Enhancing workflow efficiency and the patient experience

 

Acute and critical care settings are uniquely challenging and leaders must balance the often multifaceted and/or life-threatening needs of their patients while trying to achieve the Quadruple Aim.

With a unique combination of clinical, operational, experiential, and technological expertise, our consultants identify vulnerabilities, gaps, and other pain points to develop and prioritize recommendations to help address your most complex acute and critical care challenges.

 

Key benefits:

 

  • Leading practices and data-driven insights to improve workflow and enhance patient care
  • Prioritized recommendations for performance improvement
  • Strategic guidance and hands-on support to drive improvement initiative changes
  • Post-change impact analysis

An innovative approach

 

Our clinical consultants use a design thinking approach and collaborate with your leadership and staff to prioritize, plan, pilot, and evaluate selected improvement opportunities. The goal is to achieve sustainable improvements utilizing leading practices focused on supporting patient safety and positive outcomes, increasing care consistency, and enhancing the patient and staff experience. 

 

Patient experience consulting 

Helping to develop and implement standardized workflow and other processes to reduce unnecessary noise and alerts, modify communication methodologies, and enhance the experience for both patients and staff across a department, hospital, or health system.

Telemetry performance improvement

Review of existing telemetry care processes to identify and help implement changes designed to reduce costs, capacity issues, and non-actionable alarms while supporting patient safety and quality patient care. 

 

ICU performance improvement

Review of the ICU patient experience from admission through discharge to help develop and implement process changes for increased efficiency and consistency in ICU care delivery.

 

CMU/Remote monitoring development and activation

Supporting the development and migration to a new telemetry strategy from a decentralized to a centralized monitoring model or another remote monitoring model.

 

Analytics performance dashboards

Leveraging in-depth data analysis and custom analytics dashboards, in collaboration with a clinical consultant, to provide actionable metrics and support acute and critical care performance improvement.

Proven results*

Through collaborative and patient-focused engagements, our clinical consultants have helped improve acute and critical care performance including:

 

  • Development of department-level and enterprise-wide performance improvement strategies, implementation plans, and long-term roadmaps
  • Reduced non-actionable alerts/alarms and alarm fatigue
  • Reduced non-clinically indicated telemetry utilization
  • Improved telemetry/CMU performance
* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

Meet our people

Lisa Pahl

Lisa Pahl, RN, BSN, MSN

Principal and Practice Operations Lead
Lisa is a recognized expert in alarm fatigue and alarm management. She is a member of the AAMI Healthcare Technology Safety Institute’s national Clinical Alarms Steering Committee and often presents on alarm management.

Beth Fuller

John Davanzo, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, EMT-P, NEA-BC, FACHE

Consulting Manager
John brings expertise in hospital operations, workflow, and process redesign. He is a regular regional and national presenter on healthcare topics including process and resource efficiency as well as use of simulation in healthcare. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. His clinical expertise includes emergency care, pre-hospital care, and pediatric and adult ICU. 

