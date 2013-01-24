Our clinical consultants use a design thinking approach and collaborate with your leadership and staff to prioritize, plan, pilot, and evaluate selected improvement opportunities. The goal is to achieve sustainable improvements utilizing leading practices focused on supporting patient safety and positive outcomes, increasing care consistency, and enhancing the patient and staff experience.

Patient experience consulting

Helping to develop and implement standardized workflow and other processes to reduce unnecessary noise and alerts, modify communication methodologies, and enhance the experience for both patients and staff across a department, hospital, or health system.

Learn more ›

Telemetry performance improvement

Review of existing telemetry care processes to identify and help implement changes designed to reduce costs, capacity issues, and non-actionable alarms while supporting patient safety and quality patient care.

ICU performance improvement

Review of the ICU patient experience from admission through discharge to help develop and implement process changes for increased efficiency and consistency in ICU care delivery.

CMU/Remote monitoring development and activation

Supporting the development and migration to a new telemetry strategy from a decentralized to a centralized monitoring model or another remote monitoring model.

Analytics performance dashboards

Leveraging in-depth data analysis and custom analytics dashboards, in collaboration with a clinical consultant, to provide actionable metrics and support acute and critical care performance improvement.

Learn more ›