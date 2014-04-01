Alarm and noise management are complex challenges, interconnecting with many aspects of care delivery. Our programs start with data collection and analysis as it provides valuable insight and is considered the foundation for effective alarm strategy.



We then integrate people, processes and practices, technology, and culture as part of an in-depth current-state assessment. Next, a long-term sustainable alarm and noise management strategy are developed which aligns with the organizations' goals.

Quantitative and Qualitative Data Analysis

Data analysts use proven analytic methodologies to provide a baseline review, to be further evaluated and interpreted by our subject matter experts. Our team interacts real-time with clinical staff and meets with leadership to obtain a comprehensive qualitative perspective. This assessment evaluates current:

