Alarm fatigue is a growing concern in healthcare. Additional technology often means more alarms, many of which are non-actionable. These nuisance alarms can interrupt workflow and patient care, disrupt patient’s recovery time, and can create alarm fatigue for care providers which can lead to poor alarm practices.
The Joint Commission’s National Patient Safety Goal on Alarm Management1 focuses on improving the safety of clinical alarm systems and outlined key Elements of Performance which accredited institutions are expected to comply. Our consultants provide strategic guidance and hands-on implementation support to reduce non-actionable alarms and unnecessary noise while standardizing alarm management processes.
Key benefits:
- Comprehensive assessment of current practices, including data analysis
- Prioritized recommendations with implementation support
- Reduced nuisance alarms and unnecessary noise which can improve patient satisfaction and potentially impact HCAHPS scores
- Assistance with compliance of The Joint Commission’s National Patient Safety Goal on Alarm Management