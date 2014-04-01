Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

alarm and noise management

Alarm and Noise Management

Contact us

Reduce non-actionable alarms and alarm fatigue while standardizing alarm management processes

Alarm fatigue is a growing concern in healthcare. Additional technology often means more alarms, many of which are non-actionable. These nuisance alarms can interrupt workflow and patient care, disrupt patient’s recovery time, and can create alarm fatigue for care providers which can lead to poor alarm practices.
 

The Joint Commission’s National Patient Safety Goal on Alarm Management1 focuses on improving the safety of clinical alarm systems and outlined key Elements of Performance which accredited institutions are expected to comply. Our consultants provide strategic guidance and hands-on implementation support to reduce non-actionable alarms and unnecessary noise while standardizing alarm management processes.

 

Key benefits:

  • Comprehensive assessment of current practices, including data analysis
  • Prioritized recommendations with implementation support
  • Reduced nuisance alarms and unnecessary noise which can improve patient satisfaction and potentially impact HCAHPS scores
  • Assistance with compliance of The Joint Commission’s National Patient Safety Goal on Alarm Management

An innovative approach

Alarm and noise management are complex challenges, interconnecting with many aspects of care delivery. Our programs start with data collection and analysis as it provides valuable insight and is considered the foundation for effective alarm strategy.
 

We then integrate people, processes and practices, technology, and culture as part of an in-depth current-state assessment. Next, a long-term sustainable alarm and noise management strategy are developed which aligns with the organizations' goals.

 

Quantitative and Qualitative Data Analysis

Data analysts use proven analytic methodologies to provide a baseline review, to be further evaluated and interpreted by our subject matter experts. Our team interacts real-time with clinical staff and meets with leadership to obtain a comprehensive qualitative perspective. This assessment evaluates current:
 

  • Processes and patterns, care models, and patient populations
  • Technology capabilities and use, default settings, and configurations
  • Unit, hospital, and system culture related to patient safety and near miss reporting

Taking it beyond the Assessment

Using our unique co-create methodology, we collaborate with leadership and frontline staff to prioritize opportunities and develop an organization-wide alarm and noise management strategy. This approach supports alignment and endorsement by all levels of an organization. Our consultants support the implementation and provide onsite support during program initiation.
 

Post-implementation evaluation including data analysis will be completed to evaluate the impact of changes.
Alarm Overview Graphic download image
Our results have seen substantial reductions in the alarms. It’s so quiet. We look forward to continuing to move forward in our quest for a quieter work environment without jeopardizing patient safety and quality."

Kevin C. Dellsperger, MD, PhD

VP and Chief Medical Officer, AU Health System

Results*

Philips has delivered strategic and sustainable alarm management programs with the following results:

 

  • Modifications of monitoring default and configuration settings to minimize disruption caused by non-actionable alarms
  • AU Health achieved a 32% reduction in non-actionable alarms in the first 3 months with no adverse patient outcomes identified
  • The Joint Commission requested a client publish results of our alarm management program as a best practice 

* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

1 The Joint Commission, All Rights Reserved. https://www.jointcommission.org/standards_information/npsgs.aspx
brochure icon download (.pdf) file
Download solution overview (PDF)

Meet our people

Lisa Pahl

Lisa Pahl, RN, BSN, MSN

Principal and Practice Operations Lead
Lisa is a recognized expert in alarm fatigue and alarm management. She is a member of the AAMI Healthcare Technology Safety Institute’s national Clinical Alarms Steering Committee and often presents on alarm management.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
Beth Fuller

John Davanzo, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, EMT-P, NEA-BC, FACHE

Consulting Manager
John brings expertise in hospital operations, workflow, and process redesign. He is a regular regional and national presenter on healthcare topics including process and resource efficiency as well as use of simulation in healthcare. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. His clinical expertise includes emergency care, pre-hospital care, and pediatric and adult ICU. 

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
Jillian Walker

Jillann Walker, RN, BSN

Senior Consultant
Jillann has experience in patient safety evaluations, simulations, and solution development. Her RN expertise is focused in trauma and surgical acute care.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Learn how we help drive healthcare transformation

See how we have helped other hospitals and health systems

Latest insights from our experts

More insights

Contact us

 

Would you like to talk with one of our consultants? Please share your contact information below and we will get back to you.

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*
What does this mean?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand