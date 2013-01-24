Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Performance Improvement

Healthcare consulting › Performance Improvement ›

Cardiology Optimization Services

Contact us
button image download document
Download solution overview

Recent success

  • Partnering to transform the patient experience

    Customer story

    Partnering to transform the patient experience

    Learn more
  • 20% reduction in cath lab wait times at WMCHealth

    Customer story

    20% reduction in cath lab wait times at WMCHealth

    Learn more
More customer stories

Meet our team

Patrick Lerou

Deb Thompson, MBA, BSN, RN

Senior Consulting Manager, Cardiology

Deb brings over 25 years of cardiology nursing and leadership experience. She provides performance improvement strategies with hands-on process change support for interventional as well as noninvasive cardiology in the acute care and outpatient settings.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
Chris Comeau

Christian Comeau, MBA, R.T. (R)(VI)(CI)

Senior Consulting Manager, Cardiology

Chris brings 18+ years of hospital leadership expertise across academic and community medical centers. Chris has strong experience as a process improvement practitioner, and is Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certified. He holds certifications beyond radiology in vascular and cardiovascular intervention. 

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Improving operational efficiency throughput with workflow redesign

As cardiology teams must continue to increase patient throughput and enhance patient care, our consultants can help you increase operational efficiency and patient capacity.
 

Staff and system utilization must be optimized, scheduling processes must be refined, and wait times must be minimized – all in an effort to improve patient throughput. We can help you improve workflow, leverage best practices, and implement new processes to reach department KPIs and performance goals.

An innovative approach

Using an innovative and collaborative approach, our consultants help identify strengths and weaknesses, redesign workflows, implement new processes, and monitor long-term results.

 

  • Assessment: Based on data analysis, an assessment is completed to determine baseline performance. Stakeholder interviews and observations are conducted and a gap analysis of key performance measures is developed.
  • Patient experience review: Leveraging an insights-based view of the patient journey, opportunities for improvement are identified. Work teams are established, each focused on a specific process or KPI (technology, workflow, scheduling, etc.). A market assessment helps determine strategic goals and new or revised clinical areas of focus.
  • Recommendations: Collaborating with clinical and management teams, prioritized recommendations focus on improving clinical process efficiency and patient throughput. New processes are tested and validated, or changed if necessary.
  • Implementation: Our consultants assist in implementing new processes and embedding sustainable change management programs.
Philips consulting provided an opportunity to engage teams in a transparent and collaborative assessment to highlight areas for improvement; and it demonstrated the potential value of an automated operational dashboard to drive continuous improvement.” 

Christopher Dillon, MBA

VP, Integration and Strategy, UVMHN Medical Group

Proven results*

Through patient-focused engagements, our consultants have helped clients achieve meaningful and sustainable results in clinical efficiency, patient throughput, and patient satisfaction:

 


  • Increased system utilization and decreased exam times
  • Improved patient workflow
  • Enhanced processes supports patient and staff satisfaction as well as staff retention
Cardiology Patient Flow Measures #1 infographic
Cardiology Patient Flow Measures #2 infographic
Contact us
* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*
What does this mean?

Related services

 

Learn more about our healthcare consulting services for your organization

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand