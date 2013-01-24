Home
Meet our team

Mel Allen

Mel Allen, JD, MBA, FACHE

Principal and Practice Operations Lead

Mel brings decades of experience in healthcare management with expertise in radiology, cardiology, oncology, hospital performance improvement, and health law. He helps clients improve operational performance and enhance the patient experience.

Chris Comeau

Christian Comeau, MBA, R.T. (R)(VI)(CI)

Senior Consulting Manager, Cardiology

Chris brings 18+ years of hospital leadership expertise across academic and community medical centers. Chris has strong experience as a process improvement practitioner, and is Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certified. He holds certifications beyond radiology in vascular and cardiovascular intervention. 

Improving workflow efficiency for imaging services

Many patients have an imaging procedure at some point during a hospital visit or stay and the experience is an important component of their loyalty and retention to a health system. Our consultants provide strategic guidance and hands-on implementation support to streamline radiology processes, increase patient throughput and enhance the patient experience.
 

Working collaboratively with an imaging department, we help identify operational inefficiencies and recommend opportunities to improve workflow and staff efficiency, scheduling processes, and system utilization while decreasing exam times.

An innovative approach

Using an innovative Design Thinking methodology, we focus on solution options and work with your team to create a preferred future state.

 
  • Assessment: Based on data analysis, an assessment of current processes is completed including stakeholder interviews and observations, and a gap analysis of key performance measures.
  • Patient experience review: Creation of an insights-based view of the patient journey identifies opportunities for improvement.
  • Recommendations: Collaborating with your clinical and management teams, we provide prioritized recommendations to increase clinical process efficiency and patient throughput.
  • Implementation: Our consultants can assist in implementing new processes and embedding sustainable change management programs, as needed.

Proven results*

Through innovative, collaborative, and patient-focused engagements, Philips has helped clients achieve meaningful and sustainable results in clinical efficiency, patient throughput, and patient satisfaction.
Philips has proven to be much more than just an equipment vendor to us. Their consultants understood our needs and partnered with us to create a long-term blueprint for success. The deep level of clinical expertise that their consultants offer helped optimize our imaging department’s quality and efficiency.”

Scott A. Berlucchi, FACHE, NHA

President and CEO Auburn Community Hospital

* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

