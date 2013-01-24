Steve Wuench
Solution Analytics Senior Manager
Becca Dobler
Consulting Manager, Analytics
Tim Oldiges, MBA
Senior Consultant, Analytics
Our custom analytic performance dashboards provide data-driven insights on patient metrics including COVID-19 specific data such as patients presenting with symptoms, confirmed diagnosis, patient origin mapping, and trends.
Analytic consultants develop custom dashboard views and provide support remotely. A link to the hospital system data is required.
Philips TransformAnalytics Performance Dashboards provide at-a-glance visibility into past and current performance and can identify areas of concern to help guide performance improvement initiatives.
Our team creates online performance dashboards and can augment existing applications to provide ongoing visualized data awareness. This enhanced data awareness helps drive business results and sustain new performance improvement initiatives into the future.
Dashboards are customized to the specific needs of a department or site and available on a subscription basis with regular data updates. Clinical and functional areas supported include the below and more:
Our consultants take a holistic approach to data research and analysis. Data is pulled from all potential resources – client system data, Philips install base, other vendor equipment when possible, public, and purchased data. We leverage various tools and methodologies to analyze the current situation, identify future-state requirements, and build applications to help support, monitor, and sustain performance improvement programs.
Philips worked with our leadership, staff, and IT teams to create a performance dashboard, customized for our needs. The daily updates provide a quick look at our performance without each team running multiple reports and the teams can dig into to their department data as needed.”
Kimberly Perryman, MMHC, RN
VP, Patient Care Services & Chief Nursing Officer Beverly Hospital, part of Beth Israel Lahey Health
Our data scientists provide the right data, tools, and insights to support performance improvement.
As part of an ED performance improvement engagement, our analytics consultants provided data insights and developed a custom performance dashboard for Beverly Hospital. The dashboard provided staff, management, and leadership at-a-glance visibility into performance metrics.
As a result of our data-driven consulting recommendations and change implementation support, Beverly Hospital’s ED achieved the below results.* Read about the project here.
Philips analytics consultants provide data guidance and support along with methodologies and tools to best collect, analyze, and leverage data and support performance improvement initiatives. Learn more about our performance improvement consulting services supported by data analytics and guidance:
