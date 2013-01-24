Imaging consulting

Home
Helping to create a more efficient and calming imaging experience

 

Rising demand and limited capacity forces new efficiencies in the imaging workflow. As a central component of the ‘hospital experience’, imaging services must drive improved results while aligning with financial, utilization, and patient satisfaction goals. Shorter exams, fewer retakes, and less dose for an optimized process improves patient and staff satisfaction and reduces costs. An innovative and efficient design helps provide an enhanced experience for both patients and staff.

 

Philips delivers consulting services to help achieve your performance improvement targets by employing clinical and operational best practices. Our team identifies opportunities to reduce waste and inefficiency through innovative use of your technology and staff. We provide quantifiable results that demonstrate a successful strategy.

 

Our design consultants take a comprehensive approach, considering clinical, operational, and experiential aspects, to develop design recommendations that support workflow efficiency and help enhance the imaging services experience for patients, family, and staff.

Our services

Performance improvement consulting 

 

  • Shorter waiting times and exams
  • Improved process efficiency and throughput 
  • Reduced costs
Strategic design consulting

 

  • Innovative and efficient department design
  • Enhanced experience for patients and staff
Ambient Experience

 

Creating an engaging and pleasant patient experience

  • Fewer retakes and more efficient procedures
  • Unique differentiator for your department 
Demand and capacity planning

 

  • Balance demand with equipment, staff, space and operating hours
  • Visualize impact of scenarios
Performance dashboards

 

  • Business intelligence dashboards for data-based decisions
  • Supporting performance improvement
