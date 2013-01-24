This process provides clinical guidance on how to ensure respiratory patients are properly screened, assessed and treated for hypoxemia. It can be applied in the hospital, out-patient clinics or in home
environments.
Screen for hypoxemia in every patient with a respiratory or cardiac disorder
Analyse patient oxygen levels at rest, with activity and during sleep.
Assess the patient, including clinical history and physical examination
Look for signs and symptoms that suggests the presence of respiratory impairments.
Educate the patient on the use of oxygen therapy
Always customize education based on each patient’s needs, abilities and risk factors.
There are a variety of stationary and portable technologies available for delivering supplemental oxygen. It is important to understand the advantages and disadvantages of each type of technology. Systems can vary through their dose pattern – continuous or pulse – as well as through size, weight, flow rate and ease of use.
Uses an advanced technology to separate oxygen from air by compressing pressurized air through sieve material made of zeolite. Nitrogen sticks to the outside of zeolite after which the pressure drops and the remaining oxygen accumulates in a reservoir. The reservoir is connected to a flowmeter that may be adjusted to deliver the oxygen to the patient at a set liter flow. Oxygen concentrators may be low flow units that deliver oxygen flows of 0.5 -5Lpm or high flow systems that deliver up to 10Lpm.
Large, heavier units that are designed to be used inside the home. Due to their larger size, they are capable of providing continuous oxygen flow. Units may deliver oxygen up to 5 liters per minute (LPM) or high flow units that deliver flows up to 10 LPM.
Smaller and lighter in weight. A patient may use these units for ambulatory purposes only or both as a stationary and ambulatory oxygen unit. POCs may also be classified according to flow requirements (continuous flow or intermittent), while others are capable of operating in both modes.
Pulse dose or intermittent flow (IF) - these systems deliver oxygen during the inspiratory phase of the breathing cycle – oxygen is NOT delivered during exhalation. Because the system must sense when a patient is inhaling, they must be instructed to “sniff” in through their nose. Because these units do not deliver flow continuously, they are calibrated to deliver in either milliliters (mL) per breath, which is known as a fixed bolus volume or in milliliters (mL) per minute, known as fixed minute volume.
Continuous flow (CF) – these systems deliver oxygen throughout the respiratory cycle (i.e. inhalation and exhalation). These units are calibrated to deliver flow in liters per minute.
Oxygen concentrators have seen many technological advancements in recent years. With portable oxygen concentrators, today’s oxygen patients can enjoy an active lifestyle without being weighed down by heavy and impractical equipment.
Portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) function in the same way as stationary oxygen concentrators, but with the added benefit of being lightweight, and able to function using rechargeable batteries. POCs free users from the sedentary lifestyle often associated with oxygen patients. People using this technology can continue with daily life with far fewer obstacles than with other oxygen solutions. By restoring more mobility to patients, POCs can play a role in promoting an active lifestyle – and all the health benefits that can bring - and offer clear improvements to quality of life for both people new to oxygen therapy, and those on long-term oxygen therapy.
In a recent study that included patients with COPD and interstitial lung disease that evaluated preference between 2 ambulatory oxygen systems (Philips SimplyGo mini POC vs small cylinder), the patients expressed a greater preference for the POC (73.3%), basing their choice mainly on ease of transport and lower weight.4
Scripting for home oxygen therapy: the prescription should include:
