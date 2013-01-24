Oxygen concentrators have seen many technological advancements in recent years. With portable oxygen concentrators, today’s oxygen patients can enjoy an active lifestyle without being weighed down by heavy and impractical equipment.

Portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) function in the same way as stationary oxygen concentrators, but with the added benefit of being lightweight, and able to function using rechargeable batteries. POCs free users from the sedentary lifestyle often associated with oxygen patients. People using this technology can continue with daily life with far fewer obstacles than with other oxygen solutions. By restoring more mobility to patients, POCs can play a role in promoting an active lifestyle – and all the health benefits that can bring - and offer clear improvements to quality of life for both people new to oxygen therapy, and those on long-term oxygen therapy.

In a recent study that included patients with COPD and interstitial lung disease that evaluated preference between 2 ambulatory oxygen systems (Philips SimplyGo mini POC vs small cylinder), the patients expressed a greater preference for the POC (73.3%), basing their choice mainly on ease of transport and lower weight.4