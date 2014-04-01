Home
Philips Image Guided Therapy (IGT) features an array of intravascular imaging modalities and devices for coronary and peripheral applications. This reimbursement guide provides information for clinicians, hospitals, and general healthcare professionals on the subjects of coding and payment for Philips IGT Devices technologies.

Coding and Medicare payment guides 

2021 Coding and Medicare national payment guide

Diagnostic and Interventional Procedures

Letters of medical necessity

Peripheral vascular technologies sample letters of medical necessity

 

Lower extremity venous letter of medical necessity
Lower extremity arterial letter of medical necessity
AV access letter of medical necessity
EVAR/TEVAR letter of medical necessity

Customer reimbursement call center

For coding, coverage, and payment questions, contact the reimbursement call center by phone or email.

 

Telephone: (916) 281-2840

 

Email address: IGTDReimbursement@philips.com

 

Hours of operation: Monday through Friday (10 AM – 5 PM CST)

 

Response criteria: Within one (1) business day of receipt of the incoming communication.

 

Note: Calls and emails are not answered in real-time

Professional society reimbursement resources

Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS)

 

Telephone: (312) 334-2300 / (800) 258-7188

 

Email: vascular@vascularsociety.org

 

Contact: Sean Roddy, MD

Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR)

 

Telephone: (703) 691-1805

 

Website: www.sirweb.org 

 

Contact: Robert White

American Medical Association (AMA)

 

Telephone: (800) 621-8335

 

Website: www.ama-assn.org

 

Contact: AMA CPT Network

American College of Cardiology (ACC)

 

Telephone: (202) 375-6000 / (800) 253-4636

 

Website: www.acc.org

 

Email: resource@acc.org

 

Contact: Debra Mariani

Society for Cardiovascular Angiography And Intervention (SCAI)

 

Telephone: (202) 741-9854 / (800) 992-7224

 

Website: www.scai.org

 

Email: info@scai.org

 

Contact: Dawn Gray

Disclaimer

 

All coding, coverage, billing and payment information provided herein by Philips is gathered from third-party sources and is subject to change without notice. The information is intended to serve as a general reference guide and does not constitute reimbursement or legal advice. For all coding, coverage and reimbursement matters or questions about the information contained in this material, Philips recommends that you consult with your payers, certified coders, reimbursement specialists and/or legal counsel. Philips does not guarantee that the use of any particular codes will result in coverage or payment at any specific level. Coverage for these procedures may vary by payer. Philips recommends that providers verify coverage prior to date of service. This information may include some codes for procedures for which Philips currently offers no cleared or approved products. In those instances, such codes have been included solely in the interest of providing users with comprehensive coding information and are not intended to promote the use of any products.  Philips does not promote the use of its products outside their FDA-approved label.  The selection of a code must reflect the procedure(s) documented in the medical record.  Providers are responsible for determining medical necessity, the proper place of service, and for submitting accurate claims. Payment amounts set forth herein are 2017 Medicare national averages; local Medicare payment amounts and private payer rates will vary.

