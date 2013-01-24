Sleep apnea masks haven’t always been the most natural things in the world to wear. In the past, these devices have often been clunky and uncomfortable,

making it difficult for patients to get the most out of their sleep therapy and continue with their program over the long term.

However, we are beginning to see the end of the era of the ‘one-size-fits-all’ mask – and this promises to transform the way continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) patients experience care. A more personalized future has arrived, one that views patients as people and makes their comfort and experience the priority.

Having the right mask that fits properly is essential to patients - it ensures that he or she can start therapy off on the right foot. Mask issues are often cited as causes for poor compliance to CPAP therapy2 and the duration and frequency of CPAP use during the first month of treatment can help to suggest adherence rates within the following months.3

A mask is more than just an interface between the patient and their device: it has the potential to engage and motivate them on their journey to a healthy lifestyle. A more precise and personalized fitting experience can contribute to boosting a patient's confidence that he or she is in the right mask and that this is a solution that will work for them.