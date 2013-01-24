Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Leadership Perspectives
A wrong fit can be risky business

A wrong fit can be risky business

Find the right fit, the first time1 with Philips Respironics Mask Selector 3D

Schedule a demo

How 3D scanning technology can help ensure that the mask always fits for CPAP therapy patients and business customers

Sleep apnea masks haven’t always been the most natural things in the world to wear. In the past, these devices have often been clunky and uncomfortable,

making it difficult for patients to get the most out of their sleep therapy and continue with their program over the long term. 

 

However, we are beginning to see the end of the era of the ‘one-size-fits-all’ mask – and this promises to transform the way continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) patients experience care. A more personalized future has arrived, one that views patients as people and makes their comfort and experience the priority. 

 

Having the right mask that fits properly is essential to patients - it ensures that he or she can start therapy off on the right foot. Mask issues are often cited as causes for poor compliance to CPAP therapy2 and the duration and frequency of CPAP use during the first month of treatment can help to suggest adherence rates within the following months.

 

A mask is more than just an interface between the patient and their device: it has the potential to engage and motivate them on their journey to a healthy lifestyle. A more precise and personalized fitting experience can contribute to boosting a patient's confidence that he or she is in the right mask and that this is a solution that will work for them.
There are significant variations in facial structures and features between patients, which must be considered to ensure an accurate fit.  For example, the size and shape of facial features such as the nose, jaw, and chin can all affect the fit of a mask. Different sizes are needed to offer the best fit for different patient populations around the world. 
Beyond facial features, patient circumstances and preferences can also inform the type and shape of mask and encourage adherence. Common areas of investigation include patient PAP experience, mouth breathing patterns, facial muscular diseases and other clinical conditions the patient may have, as well as psychological factors such as tendencies towards claustrophobia and social/cultural environment.
The 3D scanning technology can then link patient data to algorithms that could recommend cushions, in a range of sizes, for a more precise seal based on variations in facial topography. With these standardized processes, mask selection and fitting will be less subjective - clinician bias can be a factor in inaccuracies, for example - and more data-driven.

Connect. Scan. Fit.

Connect. Scan. Fit.

Mask selector icon
Say hello to the face of the future

Say hello to the face of the future

 

Philips Respironics Mask Selector 3D is the first-and-only advanced scanning technology that combines more than 46K of the most critical facial data points with personal sleep preference information.
 

The clinically-proven science behind Mask Selector 3D

 

  • Our 3D cameras take 150 pictures of a person's face in roughly 20 seconds.
  • Each picture is expanded to 100,000 data points of facial topography for a total of 15 million data points per patient.
Download information

The customer case

These innovations aren’t just for patients – sleep labs, durable medical equipment (DME) customers and practitioners will also benefit.

Sleep labs

Sleep labs are facing increased scrutiny of how they clean masks and how they track masks through reprocessing. In fact, a recent Philips survey of sleep labs found that 57%4 are no longer reprocessing masks. By making the mask selection and sizing processes more precise, labs could be able to use fewer masks in their practice and provide the patient with a better experience.  

DME customers

For DME customers, mask refits or swaps can be a big problem. Fitting a patient on a second or third mask is time consuming and resource intensive, and ultimately makes the DME less efficient. At the 2018 SLEEP show, physicians at the University of Pennsylvania presented a poster that showed a refit rate of 27%5 at their location. This is consistent with many DME owners. The 3D scanning technology could help reduce this refit rate and help make DME customers more efficient.

Physicians

Physicians can gain greater assurance that a standardized and repeatable procedure was used with the patients under their care. Today there's a wide variation in terms of how patients are set up for CPAP therapy and how masks are selected and fitted. The processes can vary from location to location, therapist to therapist and tech to tech. Mask selection can be biased and based on personal preference of the mask fitter, while sizing is still often done by "eyeballing" the patient. The 3D scanning technologies can help bring consistency, confidence and precision to those processes with an efficient, data-driven solution.  

Say goodnight to refits with data-driven mask selection and fitting

With a clear, data-driven recommendation that’s right at first fit. 9 out of 10 patients needed only one mask at initial setup.6
Download our clinical infographic now

Reduce the risk of leaks and refits

Patients had a lower than average mask leak rate vs. those fit using traditional methods
Patients had a lower than average mask leak rate vs. those fit using traditional methods.7
Time-consuming refits are reduced by 52% during the first 90 days of compliance.
Time-consuming refits are reduced by 52% during the first 90 days of compliance.8

Mask Selector 3D: Fit to be seen


See how one top respiratory therapist has used Mask Selector 3D to reduce patient refits.
Mask selector testimonial video
*Nick Lopez has received compensation from Philips for his participation in this video.

Increase patient confidence with Mask Selector 3D


With the right fit the first time, patients report being more confident they will continue using their recommended mask.9
If you are interested in learning more about these new technologies or want to  schedule a demo, please complete the form and a Philips representative will reach out to you.
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
*
*

What does this mean?

References

 

1 Data analysis after 90 days of use. 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=310). Patients scanned using the Mask Selector (n=153) vs. traditional fitting methods (n=157). 

2 Orphaned patients & worried-well consumer study.​ 

3 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Pressure Adherence Criteria.

4 External marketing survey 2019, n=95​. 

5 Mastromatto N, Killough K, Keenan BT, et al. The effects of changing the first CPAP mask on compliance. Sleep 41(suppl_1):A399-A400. DOI: 10.1093/sleep/zsy061.1074. 

6 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=310). Patients scanned using the Mask Selector (n=153) vs. traditional fitting methods (n=157). 

7 Data analysis after 90 days of use; 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=307). Patients scanned using the Mask Selector (n=150) vs. traditional fitting methods (n=157). 

8 52% reduction in refits; Data analysis after 90 days of use. 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=310) . Patients scanned using the Mask Selector (n=153 randomized, n=151 fit) vs. traditional fitting methods (n=157) 

9 Data analysis after 90 days of use. 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=310; n=23 completed questionnaire. Average confidence rating among scanned patients. Patients scanned using Mask Selector (n=118) vs. traditional fitting methods (n=135).

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand