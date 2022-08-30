Search terms

Acute care will always be dynamic. Technology is truly effective when it works in rhythm with you.

Across the continuum, the dynamic workflows of healthcare require an agile and precise system of action that interlocks with your system of care.

Explore Philips acute patient management and monitoring solutions

Our secure, interoperable and future-focused platforms and solutions integrate live-streaming, high-fidelity data with contextual decision support, presenting actionable insights, for individual patients and at scale.

Medical devices

Medical device integration and surveillance

Philips Capsule liberates your device data and delivers insights to clinicians anytime, anywhere.

Acute patient management

Solutions help caregivers identify at-risk patients early, react confidently to changing patient conditions and more precisely fine-tune treatment for every patient.

New solution Masimo

Philips IntelliVue monitors with Masimo rainbow SET®
provides noninvasive, continuous hemoglobin monitoring you can rely on – at the point of care.

Virtual care

Philips solutions can enable healthcare virtually anywhere, to ensure that you have experts right by your side, regardless of their location.

Hospital respirotary

Philips hospital respiratory care solutions offers advanced, versatile and easy-to-use ventilators that can quickly assess and respond to each patient’s changing condition.

Education services

Research has shown that stakeholders who invest in the right mix of skills can help accelerate digital transformation while achieving a happy, motivated workforce. And of course, learning is mandatory for effective care.

Positioning paper

Bedside patient monitor

The Philips IntelliVue MX850 bedside patient monitor offers advanced functionality, flexible configuration options and an extensive range of measurements that are well-suited to the demands of high-acuity care environments.

