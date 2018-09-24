Keeping people healthy at home has become a greater priority for health systems since the reimbursement system began rewarding providers for shifting care to lower cost settings and penalizing them for ‘avoidable’ readmissions and utilization. For people living with a chronic disease or returning home after hospital treatment, connected health technology can support recovery or a necessary change of lifestyle.



Telehealth and care management programs can help lower costs within the hospital walls as well as provide ongoing care to keep patients healthier in their homes. One example is the eIAC ambulatory telehealth program for elderly people living with multiple chronic conditions, which is built upon a population management software platform designed for monitoring and delivering care to the most complex patients at home.