Enhance operational efficiency through cardiology workflow analysis

Today, through data capture and analysis clinicians can see very clearly what was not visible in their department before and free up capacity in their operations when needed, whether that is cath lab utilization, patient scheduling or inventory management.



To identify departmental inefficiencies and continuously improve is important for the financial sustainability of the department and the organization. It is also critical in a value-based healthcare system where reimbursements reward patient outcomes. Just as data and insights support physician decision making at the point of care, it also can drive efficiency across the department – improving workflows and departmental performance measurement – which could potentially impact the patient’s length of stay.