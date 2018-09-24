Optimize length of stay while reducing readmissions for cardiology patients

As complex as the cardiovascular care journey is for patients, there are clear ways that healthcare providers can ease both the burden on physicians and the passage of the patient through the cardiovascular care continuum. Time and costs can be saved through more accurate and faster diagnoses and by using the data within their IT systems to improve clinical workflows and departmental performance. With the right information in the right place at the right time departmental operations can be greatly improved.



By leveraging all of the data available to them, the physician and health providers can be more efficient and effective in what they do, overcoming the burden they face with disconnected data and complex technologies.