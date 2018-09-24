Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Seamless integrated cardiology solutions
transparent video

‹ Cardiovascular care    

Optimize length of stay while reducing readmissions for cardiology patients

Let's talk

‹ Cardiovascular care    

Optimize length of stay while reducing readmissions for cardiology patients

Let's talk

As complex as the cardiovascular care journey is for patients, there are clear ways that healthcare providers can ease both the burden on physicians and the passage of the patient through the cardiovascular care continuum. Time and costs can be saved through more accurate and faster diagnoses and by using the data within their IT systems to improve clinical workflows and departmental performance. With the right information in the right place at the right time departmental operations can be greatly improved.
 

By leveraging all of the data available to them, the physician and health providers can be more efficient and effective in what they do, overcoming the burden they face with disconnected data and complex technologies.

 

Continue reading in our whitepaper

 Visit the seamless cardiology hub

 

More topics in integrated cardiovascular care:

 

Cardiology data integration for improved insights

Cardiac care pathways to lower healthcare costs

Enhance operational efficiency through cardiology workflow analysis

 

Improve procedural performance with image guided therapy

Whitepaper cover (opens in a new window) download (.pdf) file

Optimizing the length of stay in cardiology

Cardiovascular care delivery no longer hinges on individual department performance but on building bridges and bridging gaps that exist among providers, between sites, and across time. Read how we are partnering with hospitals to design and build new business and care models, to innovate care and manage risk.
download icon (opens in a new window) download (.pdf) file
Download our white paper
Doctors looking at screen

“Our cardiovascular solutions and services are designed to help you improve clinical outcomes while optimizing the hospital stays of cardiovascular patients.”  

 

Gerald Poetzsch, Head of Cardiology Solutions, Philips

Solutions designed to optimize length of stay

Data insights and advanced diagnostics

 

Having access to the right information at your fingertips, virtually anywhere, can help you guide your patients into the diagnosis, intervention and treatment pathways that keep them in the hospital only as long as necessary.

82%

Reduction in exam time using HeartModelA.I. 1

Heart icon
Cardiovascular ultrasound featuring 3D quantification enables fast exam times, seamless workflow and broad applicability by drawing from a large anatomical database in order to adapt to different morphologies in patient hearts to deliver consistent and reliable results.
Heart icon
Diagnose and monitor cardiovascular diseases with 3D models, maps, and other quantitative tools that integrate advanced diagnostic imaging with your interventional suite while automatically retrieving patient data from an advanced visualization portal.
Heart icon
Throughout each step of the patient’s cardiovascular care journey, get access to advanced clinical applications, multi-modality images and clinical tools in a single, customizable workspace, that enables informed decision-making at the point of care while improving performance.

Minimally invasive devices and technologies

 

Shorter recovery times and an optimal length of stay can be greatly impacted by the complexity, invasiveness and length of the treatment procedure itself.

Heart icon
Unlike surgery, percutaneous transcatheter interventions often require only mild patient sedation during and can be performed through radial access, reducing complications and puncture site recovery time, and allowing patients to return home same-day in most cases.
Heart icon
The ability to assesses lesion significance in about five heartbeats without hyperemic agents, can reduce treatment time by as much as 10%2 using instant wave-free ratio (iFR) compared to FFR.
Heart icon
Information management software gives visibility into which care teams are using which devices and performing which procedures, so inefficiencies can be recognized and managed across the department and also help administrators manage length of stay.

Patient care in lower acuity settings

 

Ensuring patients are in the clinical care area that is best suited to their condition can benefit not only the financial and operational performance of the health system, but the experience of patients themselves.

Heart icon
As patients move through different care settings, telehealth ICU monitoring with enterprise software synthesizes comprehensive patient data, along with algorithms and trend analysis, to translate it into meaningful information that helps providers identify patients most at-risk at any given moment and allocate resources accordingly.
Heart icon
Stepping down to a general ward setting, vital sign patient monitoring with early warning scoring can help clinicians identify early signs of patient deterioration to intervene earlier and help reduce code blue events.

3D heart modeling improves accuracy

 

A study of 180 patients across six sites provided evidence that Philips Dynamic Heart Model AI technology could help save time and gather accurate data.

Heart image
  • Uses anatomically intelligent 3D technology
  • Gathers heart measurements faster
  • Aids clinician in making more accurate diagnoses
  • Reduces variability
Youtube image

Home in a day: the possibilities of minimally invasive procedures with data integration

 

Hospitals like Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute are on a ‘continuous trajectory’ to reduce the invasiveness of the procedures they perform. “One of the advantages of image-guided, minimally invasive therapies has been we’ve opened a whole realm of new therapies to patients who were too sick to be treated in the past by any techniques,” says Barry T. Katzen, M.D., founder and Chief Medical Executive of the Institute.

 

Read the full story

Integrated cardiology in action, at every patient touch point

 

See how connected solutions can help care providers make more informed decisions faster, guide patients into the most appropriate settings, and ultimately deliver improved cardiac care >

Doctors looking at screen

Resources

Cardiovascular care resources

 

Article: What is TeleICU?

Video: iFR modality with Verrata pressure guide wire in multi-vessel disease
Video: Family man brought back to his everyday life
Video: Philips CoreVision (SyncVision) advanced imaging solution case review
Video: iFR co-registration in a patient with multi-vessel disease
Video: The difference IntelliSpace Cardiovascular makes, from a customer perspective
Video: See the big picture: A holistic view for cardiology
Webinar: What is HeartModel A.I.?
Video: Quantification of the Left Atrium with HeartModel A.I.

See all stories and case studies  

Explore all

Let's talk

Let's talk icon

See the benefit of a single vendor connecting data and devices across your department, hospital, and network-from first patient intervention, to advanced diagnostics and minimally invasive treatment, through to billing and reporting.

Fill out the form below to get started.

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

1  This study compared quantification between 2D and Live 3D HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ and demonstrated a 82% time savings for HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ when using the automated capability, and 63% time savings when minor edits were required

 

Davies JE, Sen S, Dehbi H-M, et al. Use of the instantaneous wave-free ratio or fractional flow reserve in PCI. N Engl J Med 2017;376:1824-34.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand