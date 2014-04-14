Home
Critical Care

How Philips is addressing COVID-19

Our commitment to the mission of improving lives is intensified during these challenging times. In support of health systems and healthcare professionals, we have developed this resource center.
Informed decision making with critical care solutions

Acute unscheduled care in seven developed nations

Philips has sponsored an in-depth assessment of acute unscheduled care, the demands on acute care providers, and use of the emergency department across 7 countries. This research paper explores the similarities and differences in the factors leading to acute unscheduled care demands, care decision making, and care delivery in the ED and beyond.

critical care
raw data on Philips critical care solutions - infographic

The increase in patient demand for critical care services, caused by the aging population and advances in medicine that extend life expectancy has put a tremendous strain on critical care¹. Delivering high quality critical care to your patients with limited staff and financial resources demands new approaches and thinking in today's complex healthcare environment.


Our critical care solutions provide the actionable information you may need for early patient intervention, allowing you to leverage scarce resources and deliver high-quality care to patients efficiently.

 

Discover:

  • Advanced physiologic monitoring and clinical informatics
  • Algorithms that aggregate patient data from multiple sources
  • Multi-platform, network-wide compatibility with IT infrastructure
  • Tele-health technologies that assist with patient management
  • Point of care imaging facilitating streamlined patient management


As your clinical partner for real-time, point-of-care ICU solutions, we can help you speed decision-making and intervene early to improve care across your enterprise.

 

Solving real customer problems

  • Using mobile devices to manage monitoring alarms

    Using mobile devices to manage monitoring alarms

     

    With clinical context in their hands, caregivers at Isala Women and Children’s Hospital make informed decisions to respond to an alarm, escalate to a colleague or rule it non-actionable.

     

     

    Implementing patient-worn monitoring on a WLAN

    Implementing patient-worn monitoring on a WLAN

    When University Health System (UHS) added a new million-square foot building to its complex in 2012, its leadership chose a WLAN Infrastructure to support its 325 IntelliVue MX40 patient-worn monitors, as well as its other monitoring and healthcare IT needs.

     

  • Philips PIIC IX banner health customer video

    Patient monitoring surveillance that brings together intelligent clinical views

     

    Information Center iX (PIIC iX)

    action at Banner Health.

     

     

    Saving lives and saving time in Critical Care

    Saving lives and saving time in Critical Care

     

    From the moment the Philips Sparq touchscreen mobile ultrasound system was delivered to the critical care team at The John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, the system made a huge impact on the service clinicians were able to deliver.

     

     A critical solution for critical care

     

    Standardized patient monitoring facilitates the quadruple aim

     

  • Addressing information overload

    Addressing information overload

     

    See how Philips can help organize and deliver information the way clinicians think and collaborate, maximizing the use of a clinician's limited time and resources in the ICU.

     

     

    Managing sheer volume of patient data

    Managing sheer volume of patient data

     

    This video demonstrates how Philips’ clinical decision support tool, Horizon Trends, can help ICU clinicians identify trends in the patient’s condition over time and any deviations in measurements.

     

    Empowerment: Visualizing critical patient information in the ICU

    Empowerment: Visualizing critical patient information in the ICU

     

    Learn how clinicians can spot trends in a patient’s condition. Philips provides intelligent data based on sophisticated algorithms in an easy-to-visualize format.

     

    Innovation spotlight:

    Philips critical care solutions rehabilitates Machakos ICU department

    Philips rehabilitates the ICU department at Machakos Hospital

    In May 2015, Philips unveiled an entirely refurbished Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the Hospital (Machakos County) Kenya. This is the first of eleven ICU departments in hospitals across the country that Philips is transforming as part of a tender contract awarded to Philips by the Central Government of Kenya to support healthcare revitalization across the country.
    Related critical care topics

    a clinician monitors massive patients care data

    Comprehensive support for an alarming problem

    Target care through prompt, actionable alerts with our alarm management solutions and consulting services.
    Doctor inspects a patient health in ICU

    Manage hospital acquired infections to speed recovery

    Preempt hospital acquired infections with tools to speed patient recovery and shorten length of stay.
    a clinican checking the patient's healthcare parameter on a device

    Rapid response with Early Warning Scoring

    Spot patient deterioration quickly and send proper notification
    through automated early warning scores.
    Easy access of patient data on portable devices

    Enhancing visibility when and where you need it

    Remove technology as a barrier and connect caregivers to patients and each other. So they can work together to deliver fast, responsive care.
    a clinician monitoring and assisting a patient over a phone call

    Leverage your ICU resources to reduce costs and improve outcomes

    Maximize ICU resources with tele-icu solutions that improvepatient population management, reduce costs and enhance care.
    Critical care solutions

    Helping you stop healthcare-associated infections

    thumb image
    Our first system to combine live clinical information with genetic fingerprinting of bacterial pathogens, Philips IntelliSpace Epidemiology supports efforts to contain and eliminate healthcare-associated infections (HAI). Clinical informatics (such as patient location, movement through the hospital, caregivers, exposure to devices, etc.) and pathogen genome analysis combine in a powerful tool with an easy-to-read interface and partially automated workflow to enhance the effectiveness of infection control and prevention professionals. Advanced algorithms find and highlight possible infection clusters, organizing and transforming your infection control workflow by putting actionable data you need to assess HAIs at your fingertips. We call this powerful synergy of clinical informatics and genetic analysis “Precision Infection Prevention.”*
    *With the phrase “Precision Infection Prevention” Philips is referring to our support of the industry’s transition from discussing prevention control to infection prevention. IntelliSpace Epidemiology is not intended to prevent infections, but to support preventionists in their efforts to stop the spread of HAI.
    1 Society of Critical Care Medicine, Critical Care Statistics webpage, http://www.sccm.org/Communications/Pages/CriticalCareStats.aspx accessed 04/14/14
