Seamless radiology

Radiology
Increase diagnostic confidence to improve patient care

Radiology professionals:

Can your department improve its diagnostic certainty?

MRI: Insights that enhance your diagnostic confidence

MRI: Insights that enhance your diagnostic confidence

Rather than speeding up an MRI scan, Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam. See how you can improve resolution, replace or add sequences to enhance your diagnostic capabilities. 
CARTI Cancer Center: Achieving diagnostic confidence

CARTI Cancer Center: Achieving diagnostic confidence

See how this team is achieving greater diagnostic certainty even within complex cases. The IQon Spectral CT provides spectral results in every scan allowing for greater initial insights, and the ability to reconstruct the scanned data on the backend for targeted focus without the need to conduct multiple scans.
Clinical excellence in digital radiography

Unique 2, the latest image processing software powering the DigitalDiagnost C90 X-Ray System, offers improved diagnostic image quality through better detail visualization.
University of Vermont Medical Center: New algorithms of care

University of Vermont Medical Center: New algorithms of care

See how innovation and technology are helping this hospital in transforming the health of a population with consistent patient care across their network.
Addressing the obstacles to a confident diagnosis

With advanced image processing solutions and technology innovation in every modality – from CT and MR to molecular imaging and fluoroscopy. We’re committed to knocking down the obstacles that plague radiologists most, such as:
inconclusive icon
Inconclusive studies
Lesion detection & quantification
Lesion detection & quantification
Disease progression tracking
Disease progression tracking
Urgent care imaging
Urgent care imaging
Our approach to increase diagnostic confidence

Your radiology department plays a critical role in diagnosing and guiding patients into the right treatment plans.

Today, advances in medical imaging technology and radiology protocols hold tremendous potential to help radiologists reach more consistent, confident diagnoses faster.

At a minimum, you need solutions that deliver exceptional image quality with speed. But true diagnostic confidence requires the kind of deeper data insights we deliver with preset scan protocols, clinical interpretation tools, holistic patient views, genomics-based decision support and more. The result is more standardized procedures and workflows, higher quality reproducible images and ultimately, improved patient care.

Explore diagnostic confidence in more depth

Applied radiology

Driving clinical insights to help improve patient care

Through innovative Philips technology, the team at University of Vermont Medical Center is seeing vast improvements in sensitivity, volumetric resolution, and quantitative accuracy. These advances also offer the opportunity to manage dose, reduce scan times, and accurately detect small lesions for enhanced patient care.

Let's talk

Let's talk icon
Fill out the form below to get started.
