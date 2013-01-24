MRI: Insights that enhance your diagnostic confidence
Rather than speeding up an MRI scan, Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam. See how you can improve resolution, replace or add sequences to enhance your diagnostic capabilities.
CARTI Cancer Center: Achieving diagnostic confidence
See how this team is achieving greater diagnostic certainty even within complex cases. The IQon Spectral CT provides spectral results in every scan allowing for greater initial insights, and the ability to reconstruct the scanned data on the backend for targeted focus without the need to conduct multiple scans.
With advanced image processing solutions and technology innovation in every modality – from CT and MR to molecular imaging and fluoroscopy. We’re committed to knocking down the obstacles that plague radiologists most, such as:
Your radiology department plays a critical role in diagnosing and guiding patients into the right treatment plans.
Today, advances in medical imaging technology and radiology protocols hold tremendous potential to help radiologists reach more consistent, confident diagnoses faster.
At a minimum, you need solutions that deliver exceptional image quality with speed. But true diagnostic confidence requires the kind of deeper data insights we deliver with preset scan protocols, clinical interpretation tools, holistic patient views, genomics-based decision support and more. The result is more standardized procedures and workflows, higher quality reproducible images and ultimately, improved patient care.
Solution spotlight
Intellect at every step – addressing your most pressing challenges
Philips Incisive CT, has unique features designed to improve your workflow and lower operating costs, while improving your patient and staff experience.
Intuitive advances from the scanner allow you to do more at the side of the patient.
Improve uptime, with remote technical and clinical services, and 24/7 proactive monitoring, solving many of your challenges remotely.
Lower your operating costs with our Tube for Life guarantee.*
* Life of the product is defined by Philips as 10 years. Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country. Please contact your local Philips sales representative for details.
Accelerate exam performance with unique technology
Philips Digital Diagnost C90, the latest in X-ray innovation, provides superb clinical image quality with a live tube head camera, versatile room configurations, and exam automation technologies, all leading to outstanding patient throughput and a confident diagnosis.
Driving clinical insights to help improve patient care
Through innovative Philips technology, the team at University of Vermont Medical Center is seeing vast improvements in sensitivity, volumetric resolution, and quantitative accuracy. These advances also offer the opportunity to manage dose, reduce scan times, and accurately detect small lesions for enhanced patient care.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.