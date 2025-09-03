Spectral CT 7500

Disclaimer

Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

* Spectral reconstruction is incremental to conventional reconstruction.

1. Follow-up Recommendation Rates Associated with Spectral Detector Dual-Energy CT of the Abdomen and Pelvis: A Retrospective Comparison to Single-Energy CT. Atwi, Noah E. et al. J Am Coll Radiol. 2020;17:940-950

2. Philips. (2017). Whitepaper: Economic impact of IQon for patients with renal insufficiency.

3. Andersen MB, Ebbesen D, Thygesen J, Kruis M, Rasmussen F. Impact of spectral body imaging in patients suspected for occult cancer: a prospective study of 503 patients. Eur Radiol. 2020 Oct;30(10):5539-5550. doi: 10.1007/s00330-020-06878-7

4. Philips. (2020). Clinical Element: Improved lesion conspicuity using IQon Spectral CT.