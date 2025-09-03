Spectral CT 7500
Never underestimate the life-changing power of a fast, confident diagnosis. Now you can lead with spectral speed. Expand patient care with a one-stop solution across radiology, cardiology, oncology, neurology and ED/trauma. Workflow is easy. In one spectral scan you get insightful results quickly, with no special protocols or separate reconstructions required. Scan in seconds as you normally would for conventional CT with immediate access to spectral CT results.

Clinical image gallery

  • CT Spectral 7500 CAP 100 kVp and Fast scan
  • CT Spectral 7500 Cardiac Stent
  • CT Spectral 7500 Neuro Head Neck Fast Scan and Low Contrast
  • CT Spectral 7500 MSK Ca Supp Scaphoid Fx
  • CT Spectral 7500 Choledocholithasis CBD
  • CT Spectral 7500 Chest Complex Lung Tumor and Addl Pathology
  • CT Spectral 7500 Pediatric Chest Perf Def
  • CT Spectral 7500 -Cardiac MCR Precise Cardiac
Features
Fast, confident diagnosis
The fast insights of detector-based spectral CT can help change the patient care pathway. Assess the coronaries and myocardium in a single exam. Spectral CCTA results can mean that appropriate patients may avoid an invasive and expensive procedure in the cath lab. Spectral results support enhanced lesion detectability and tumor assessment in oncology, fast neuro assessments to speed time to treatment, and treatment with minimal delay for trauma patients. Spectral-detector CT offers a 26% reduction in follow-up scans due to incomplete diagnosis[1] and 34% decrease in overall time to diagnosis[2].
Easy workflow with “always on” spectral
Set up and scan as usual, with a high-performance table and gantry controls that speed workflow. Just 2 seconds are needed to complete a full chest-abdomen-pelvis scan. Gain additional clinical insights fast with no special protocols and no separate reconstructions, and with spectral reconstructions in less than 60 seconds. Results are always available in any reading environment with Philips Spectral Magic Glass on PACS for excellent visualization.
Meaningful value through saved scans
Save the costs of repeat scans and contrast media, and potentially avoid scans from other modalities. Enhance characterization of complex plaque and improve myocardial tissue evaluation, traditionally done with MRI. Manage wait lists for cardiac patients who would otherwise have been scanned by MRI. Help stratify risk of severe disease in cardiac patients, reducing unnecessary cath lab interventions. Spectral has demonstrated $135K annual savings (USD) by avoiding the need for unreimbursed confirmation scans.[1]
Specifications
  • General
    Generator power
    120 kW
    Slices
    512
    Coverage
    80 mm
    Rotation speed
    0.27 s
    Maximum scannable range (axial)
    2,000 mm
    Bore size
    800 mm
    Conventional reconstruction speed
    iDose4: 93% of reference protocols under 1 minute
    Spectral temporal resolution
    Simultaneous in the same time and space
    kVp stations
    Conventional: 80, 100, 120, 140; Spectral: 100, 120, 140
    Spectral reconstruction speed*
    1-2 minutes for the majority of cases*

Documentation

Detector-based spectral CT, clinical publication compendium
PDF|5.79 MB

Disclaimer
Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
* Spectral reconstruction is incremental to conventional reconstruction.
1. Follow-up Recommendation Rates Associated with Spectral Detector Dual-Energy CT of the Abdomen and Pelvis: A Retrospective Comparison to Single-Energy CT. Atwi, Noah E. et al. J Am Coll Radiol. 2020;17:940-950
2. Philips. (2017). Whitepaper: Economic impact of IQon for patients with renal insufficiency.
3. Andersen MB, Ebbesen D, Thygesen J, Kruis M, Rasmussen F. Impact of spectral body imaging in patients suspected for occult cancer: a prospective study of 503 patients. Eur Radiol. 2020 Oct;30(10):5539-5550. doi: 10.1007/s00330-020-06878-7
4. Philips. (2020). Clinical Element: Improved lesion conspicuity using IQon Spectral CT.