Disclaimer

1. Philips IQon Spectral CT launched in 2016. Siemens NAEOTOM Alpha was introduced in 2021.

2. Performance results were obtained in controlled phantom testing using the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT189, The Phantom Laboratory). Low-contrast detectability was evaluated using a channelized Hotelling observer (CHO) model by comparing images reconstructed with Spectral Precise Image under reduced dose test conditions (e.g., 2 mGy CTDIvol) to images reconstructed without Spectral Precise Image under reference test conditions (e.g., 10 mGy CTDIvol), using matched acquisition and reconstruction parameters. Low-contrast detectability was assessed across object sizes ranging from 3–10 mm pins. Improvements in low-contrast detectability ranged from approximately 12% to 202% depending on object size and imaging conditions observed during phantom testing. The reduced dose levels described reflect controlled phantom test conditions and are not intended to represent recommended clinical acquisition protocols or specific clinical CTDIvol values. Image noise improvements reflect reconstruction performance observed in phantom testing and must not be used alone to determine clinical acquisition parameters or target CTDIvol in patient imaging. In clinical practice, CT acquisition parameters, including radiation dose, should be determined by the prescribing physician based on the diagnostic task, patient size, and anatomical region to ensure appropriate image quality.

3. Compared to the previous-generation Philips spectral CT system.

4. Spectral CT Verida is capable of performing up to 270 exams per day (4 CIRS configuration) during a 16-hour dual shift workday, supporting radiology departments with extended hours and high patient throughput.

5. Andersen MB et al. Economic impact of spectral body imaging in the diagnosis of patients suspected of occult cancer. Insights into Imaging 2021. doi.org/10.1186/s13244-021-01116-0. Results of customer testimonies are not predictive of results in other cases, where results may vary.

6. Based on Axial Body 3D Scan with 80% dose reduction. Energy savings for system preparation are not included.