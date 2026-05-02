Disclaimer

1. Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country. Please contact your local Philips sales representative for details.

2. Based on a third-party survey of 145 users across eight countries. Quantitative Report 2020 Incisive CT. The MarketTech Group. November, 2020. Actual results in other cases may vary.

3. The extended field of view (EFOV) of 85 cm is intended solely for use in treatment preparation and the planning/simulation of radiation therapy. It cannot be used for diagnostic purposes. The HU Deviation of water equivalent material of system phantom positioned (partially) outside the scan FOV with phantom edge adjacent to bore cover is within 15 +/- 15 HU compared to the same object when positioned entirely within the scan FOV. The water equivalent material external contour deviation of body system phantom positioned (partially) outside scan FOV with phantom edge adjacent to bore cover shall be within 1 mm in terms of mean Hausdorff distance compared to the true external contour.

4. As compared to Big Bore RT.​

5. Optional.

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